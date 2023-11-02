OTTAWA
Recipes

    • Turkey Apple Meatloaf

    As well as being a tasty, tender meatloaf, this mixture does double-duty as turkey burgers.

    Preparation Time: 20 minutes
    Cooking Time: 1 hour
    Serves: 6

    Ingredients

    • 1 tbsp (15 mL) vegetable oil
    • 1 medium Ontario Onion, diced
    • 2 cloves Ontario Garlic, minced
    • 2 medium Ontario Apples (such as Empire, McIntosh, Cortland), peeled and diced
    • 1 cup (250 mL) fresh bread crumbs
    • 1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh parsley
    • 2 lb (1 kg) ground Ontario Turkey
    • 1 Ontario Egg, beaten
    • 1 tbsp (15 mL) whole grain mustard
    • 2 tsp (10 mL) Worcestershire sauce
    • 1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) salt

    Instructions

    In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic and apples; cook for about 3 minutes or until apples are tender. Remove from heat. Stir in bread crumbs and parsley.

    In large bowl, combine ground turkey, egg, mustard, Worcestershire and salt; stir in apple mixture until well combined.

    Press turkey mixture lightly into 8-1/2 x 4-1/2-inch (22 x 12 cm) loaf pan sprayed with cooking spray. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for about 1 hour or until digital rapid-read thermometer registers 165°F (74°C).

    Nutritional information

    1 Serving:

    • PROTEIN: 33 grams
    • FAT: 17 grams
    • CARBOHYDRATE: 23 grams
    • CALORES: 384
    • FIBRE: 2 grams

