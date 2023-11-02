Turkey Apple Meatloaf

As well as being a tasty, tender meatloaf, this mixture does double-duty as turkey burgers.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 1 hour

Serves: 6

Ingredients

1 tbsp (15 mL) vegetable oil

1 medium Ontario Onion, diced

2 cloves Ontario Garlic, minced

2 medium Ontario Apples (such as Empire, McIntosh, Cortland), peeled and diced

1 cup (250 mL) fresh bread crumbs

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh parsley

2 lb (1 kg) ground Ontario Turkey

1 Ontario Egg, beaten

1 tbsp (15 mL) whole grain mustard

2 tsp (10 mL) Worcestershire sauce

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) salt

Instructions

In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in garlic and apples; cook for about 3 minutes or until apples are tender. Remove from heat. Stir in bread crumbs and parsley.

In large bowl, combine ground turkey, egg, mustard, Worcestershire and salt; stir in apple mixture until well combined.

Press turkey mixture lightly into 8-1/2 x 4-1/2-inch (22 x 12 cm) loaf pan sprayed with cooking spray. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for about 1 hour or until digital rapid-read thermometer registers 165°F (74°C).

Nutritional information

1 Serving: