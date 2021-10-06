Tomato-Lentil Coconut Soup
Special to CTV News Published Wednesday, October 6, 2021 3:35PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 6, 2021 3:35PM EDT
Share:
OTTAWA -- Prep Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 35 min
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil plus more to garnish
- 1 onion - chopped
- 1 cup red spilt lentils - rinsed
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 14-ounce can chopped tomatoes
- 4 cups vegetable broth - low sodium
- 1 14-ounce can coconut milk - full fat
- Sea salt and pepper - to taste
- Chopped parsley - to garnish
Directions:
- In a dutch oven or a heavy bottom pot, heat up the oil over medium heat; add the onion and cook for 3 minutes until translucent.
- Add lentils, tomato paste and can of tomato. Stirr and allow it cook for another 3 minutes.
- Add the vegetable broth, cover and let it simmer for about 20 minutes.
- Add coconut milk, sea salt and pepper, then cook for 10 additional minutes. Adjust seasoning as needed!
- At this time you can use an immersion blender and blend some of the soup (or as much as you like; I like it a little chunky so I only pureed a little bit to give it texture).
- Serve hot, garnish with fresh parsley, olive oil and cracked pepper. Enjoy!
RELATED IMAGES