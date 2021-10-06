OTTAWA -- Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 35 min

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil plus more to garnish
  • 1 onion - chopped
  • 1 cup red spilt lentils - rinsed
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 14-ounce can chopped tomatoes
  • 4 cups vegetable broth - low sodium
  • 1 14-ounce can coconut milk - full fat
  • Sea salt and pepper - to taste
  • Chopped parsley - to garnish

Directions:

  1. In a dutch oven or a heavy bottom pot, heat up the oil over medium heat; add the onion and cook for 3 minutes until translucent.
  2. Add lentils, tomato paste and can of tomato. Stirr and allow it cook for another 3 minutes.
  3. Add the vegetable broth, cover and let it simmer for about 20 minutes.
  4. Add coconut milk, sea salt and pepper, then cook for 10 additional minutes. Adjust seasoning as needed!
  5. At this time you can use an immersion blender and blend some of the soup (or as much as you like; I like it a little chunky so I only pureed a little bit to give it texture).
  6. Serve hot, garnish with fresh parsley, olive oil and cracked pepper. Enjoy!