Sweet and Spicy Roasted Potatoes

Enjoy spicy Ontario potatoes and sweet potatoes topped with a flavourful Middle Eastern-style dressing. Both potatoes and dressing can be made ahead and assembled before serving. Reheat potatoes or serve at room temperature.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Roasting Time: 30 minutes

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

3 to 4 unpeeled Ontario Sweet Potatoes, about 1-1/4 lbs (625 g)

1 large unpeeled Ontario Potato

1 small Ontario Red Onion

1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil

1 tsp (5 mL) chili powder

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each ground cumin and cayenne pepper

Dressing:

1/4 cup (50 mL) plain Ontario Yogurt

2 tbsp (25 mL) fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp (15 mL) tahini

1 clove Ontario Garlic, crushed

Pinch each salt and pepper

1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Coriander Leaves

1 tbsp (15 mL) pumpkin seeds

Instructions

Slice sweet and regular potatoes in half lengthwise. Then cut each half into 1/2-inch

(1 cm) thick wedges. Peel onion, leaving stem intact. Slice into 1/2-inch (1 cm) wedges. Place vegetables in large bowl. Stir in oil. In small bowl, stir together chili powder, salt, cumin and cayenne. Sprinkle over vegetables; stir to evenly coat. Place on large parchment paper lined baking sheet. Roast in 425°F (220°C) oven, stirring after 15 minutes. Continue to roast 10 to 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

Dressing: Meanwhile, in small bowl, stir together yogurt, lemon juice, tahini, garlic, salt and pepper.

Place potato mixture on platter. Drizzle with yogurt dressing. Sprinkle with coriander and pumpkin seeds.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (When recipe serves 6):

PROTEIN: 4 grams

FAT: 4 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 39 grams

CALORIES: 206

FIBRE: 5 grams

SODIUM: 270 mg