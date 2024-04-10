OTTAWA
Recipes

    • Strawberry Trifle

    Strawberry Trifle
    Share

    A summer fruit trifle is one of the fastest and simplest desserts to make. This one uses a supermarket pound cake, a can of Devon custard, bottled or homemade strawberry jam and halved Ontario Strawberries. Traditional trifle uses either sherry or port, but if you prefer, they can be replaced with apple juice.

    Preparation Time: 20 minutes

    Servings: 8

    Ingredients

    • 1 can (15 oz/425 g) Devon custard
    • 1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Port or Sherry or apple juice
    • 4 cups (1 L) cubed pound cake
    • 4 cups (1 L) Ontario Strawberries, halved
    • 2/3 cup (150 mL) strawberry jam
    • Garnish: Whole Ontario Strawberries, whipped cream and mint leaves

    Instructions

    Stir together Devon custard and 1/4 cup (50 mL) port. Set aside.

    In large glass serving bowl, arrange alternating layers of half each of the pound cake, remaining port, strawberries, jam and custard mixture. Repeat layers once. Cover and refrigerate for several hours.

    At serving time, garnish with whole Ontario Strawberries, whipped cream and mint leaves.

    Nutritional information

    Protein: 5.0 grams

    Fat: 9.0 grams

    Carbohydrates: 38.0 grams

    Calories: 253

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out

    As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News