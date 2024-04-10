Strawberry Trifle

A summer fruit trifle is one of the fastest and simplest desserts to make. This one uses a supermarket pound cake, a can of Devon custard, bottled or homemade strawberry jam and halved Ontario Strawberries. Traditional trifle uses either sherry or port, but if you prefer, they can be replaced with apple juice.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

1 can (15 oz/425 g) Devon custard

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Port or Sherry or apple juice

4 cups (1 L) cubed pound cake

4 cups (1 L) Ontario Strawberries, halved

2/3 cup (150 mL) strawberry jam

Garnish: Whole Ontario Strawberries, whipped cream and mint leaves

Instructions

Stir together Devon custard and 1/4 cup (50 mL) port. Set aside.

In large glass serving bowl, arrange alternating layers of half each of the pound cake, remaining port, strawberries, jam and custard mixture. Repeat layers once. Cover and refrigerate for several hours.

At serving time, garnish with whole Ontario Strawberries, whipped cream and mint leaves.

Nutritional information

Protein: 5.0 grams

Fat: 9.0 grams

Carbohydrates: 38.0 grams

Calories: 253