Strawberry Rhubarb Slushie
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 12:12PM EDT
OTTAWA -- This delicious fruit slushie, made from a classic pairing of strawberries and rhubarb, will cool you nicely on a hot summer’s day.
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups (500 mL) chopped Ontario Rhubarb
- 1 cup (250 mL) water
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) granulated sugar
- 4 cups (1 L) sliced Ontario Strawberries
- 8 cups (2 L) ice cubes
- 8 Ontario Strawberries
In large saucepan, combine rhubarb and water. Bring to boil over high heat; reduce heat and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes, until rhubarb is softened. Stir in sugar until dissolved. Transfer to medium glass bowl and cool. (Makes 2 cups/ 500 mL).
In blender, combine 2 cups (500 mL) of the sliced strawberries, 1 cup (250 mL) of the cooked rhubarb mixture and 4 cups (1 L) of the ice cubes. Blend together, pulsing until smooth. Serve immediately in chilled glasses. Garnish each with a strawberry. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
Variations:
Popsicles: Pour mixture into popsicle molds; freeze until solid.
Smoothie: In blender, purée 1 cup (250 mL) sliced strawberries, 1/2 cup (125 mL) cooked rhubarb mixture and 2/3 cup (150 mL) Greek vanilla yogurt until smooth. Makes about 2 cups (500 mL).
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 1 gram
FAT: 0 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 23 grams
CALORIES: 94
FIBRE: 3 grams
SODIUM: 0 mg