OTTAWA -- This delicious fruit slushie, made from a classic pairing of strawberries and rhubarb, will cool you nicely on a hot summer’s day.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS

2 cups (500 mL) chopped Ontario Rhubarb

1 cup (250 mL) water

1/2 cup (125 mL) granulated sugar

4 cups (1 L) sliced Ontario Strawberries

8 cups (2 L) ice cubes

8 Ontario Strawberries

In large saucepan, combine rhubarb and water. Bring to boil over high heat; reduce heat and simmer for 10 to 12 minutes, until rhubarb is softened. Stir in sugar until dissolved. Transfer to medium glass bowl and cool. (Makes 2 cups/ 500 mL).

In blender, combine 2 cups (500 mL) of the sliced strawberries, 1 cup (250 mL) of the cooked rhubarb mixture and 4 cups (1 L) of the ice cubes. Blend together, pulsing until smooth. Serve immediately in chilled glasses. Garnish each with a strawberry. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Variations:

Popsicles: Pour mixture into popsicle molds; freeze until solid.

Smoothie: In blender, purée 1 cup (250 mL) sliced strawberries, 1/2 cup (125 mL) cooked rhubarb mixture and 2/3 cup (150 mL) Greek vanilla yogurt until smooth. Makes about 2 cups (500 mL).

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 1 gram

FAT: 0 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 23 grams

CALORIES: 94

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 0 mg