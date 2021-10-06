Strawberry Overnight Oats
Special to CTV News Published Wednesday, October 6, 2021 3:38PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 6, 2021 3:38PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Prep Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 0 min
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
OVERNIGHT OATS
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
- 3 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- pinch of seas salt
- 1½ cup chopped strawberries
OPTIONAL TOPPINGS
- Sliced strawberries
- Sliced almonds
- Hemp seeds
- Shredded coconut
Directions:
- In a large bowl combine oats, almond milk, chia seeds, vanilla extract, salt and maple syrup. Stir together until well combined.
- Fold in chopped strawberries.
- Divide into 4 mason jars. Tightly cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, until the oats have set up.
When ready to serve, top with sliced strawberries, sliced almonds, hemp seeds and shredded coconut.
