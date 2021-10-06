OTTAWA -- Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 0 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

OVERNIGHT OATS

2 cups rolled oats

2 cups unsweetened almond milk

3 tablespoons maple syrup

2 tablespoons chia seeds

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

pinch of seas salt

1½ cup chopped strawberries

OPTIONAL TOPPINGS

Sliced strawberries

Sliced almonds

Hemp seeds

Shredded coconut

Directions:

In a large bowl combine oats, almond milk, chia seeds, vanilla extract, salt and maple syrup. Stir together until well combined. Fold in chopped strawberries. Divide into 4 mason jars. Tightly cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, until the oats have set up.

When ready to serve, top with sliced strawberries, sliced almonds, hemp seeds and shredded coconut.