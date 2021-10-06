OTTAWA -- Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 0 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

OVERNIGHT OATS

  • 2 cups rolled oats
  • 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
  • 3 tablespoons maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons chia seeds
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • pinch of seas salt
  • 1½ cup chopped strawberries

OPTIONAL TOPPINGS

  • Sliced strawberries
  • Sliced almonds
  • Hemp seeds
  • Shredded coconut

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl combine oats, almond milk, chia seeds, vanilla extract, salt and maple syrup. Stir together until well combined. 
  2. Fold in chopped strawberries.
  3. Divide into 4 mason jars. Tightly cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours, until the oats have set up.  

When ready to serve, top with sliced strawberries, sliced almonds, hemp seeds and shredded coconut.