OTTAWA -- Versatile Ontario strawberries show off their sweetness in these cornmeal muffins. When other Ontario berries come into season, such as blueberries and raspberries, feel free to substitute.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Baking Time: 20 minutes

Makes 12

Streusel:

1/4 cup (50 mL) each all-purpose flour and large flake oats

3 tbsp (45 mL) packed brown sugar

Pinch salt

2 tbsp (25 mL) unsalted butter, melted

Batter:

1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour

3/4 cup (175 mL) cornmeal

1/3 cup (75 mL) granulated sugar

4 tsp (20 mL) baking powder

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and ground cinnamon

1 Ontario Egg

1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Milk

1/3 cup (75 mL) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

1 tsp (5 mL) finely grated orange rind

1-1/4 cup (300 mL) chopped Ontario Strawberries

2 to 3 whole Ontario Strawberries, cut into 12 thin slices

Streusel: In small bowl, mix together flour, oats, brown sugar and salt. Using fork, stir in butter, just until crumbly. Refrigerate while preparing muffins.

Batter: In large bowl, whisk together flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt and cinnamon; set aside. In medium bowl, whisk egg, milk, butter, vanilla and orange rind. Pour over dry ingredients; stir until combined. Add chopped strawberries; stir gently until evenly mixed.

Spoon into lightly greased or paper-lined muffin cups; sprinkle with streusel. Place one strawberry slice on each muffin. Bake in 375F (190C) oven for 18 to 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool pan on wire rack for 10 minutes.

Remove muffins, cool on wire rack.

Nutritional Information:

1 Muffin

PROTEIN: 4 grams

FAT: 8 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 30 grams

CALORIES: 210

FIBRE: 1 gram

SODIUM: 230 mg