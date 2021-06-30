OTTAWA -- This variation of the classic Cobb salad features local summer strawberries complimented with a sweet maple dressing – the perfect summer meal.

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 tbsp (45 mL) cider vinegar
  • 2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup
  • 1 tbsp (15 mL) stone ground Dijon mustard
  • 6 tbsp (90 mL) vegetable oil
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Salad:

  • 8 cups (1 L) torn Ontario Lettuce, such as Leaf or Romaine
  • 2 cups (500 mL) sliced Ontario Strawberries
  • 1-1/3 cups (325 mL) chopped or sliced cooked Ontario Chicken, (about 200 g)
  • 1 cup (250 mL) shredded Ontario Gouda Cheese
  • 1 cup (250 mL) halved Ontario Grape Tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup (125 mL) thinly sliced Ontario Red Onion
  • 4 hard-cooked Ontario Eggs, chopped
  • 6 slices Ontario Bacon, cooked and chopped
  • Freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

In small bowl, whisk together vinegar, maple syrup and mustard. Whisk in oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Salad: On serving platter, place lettuce. In rows, arrange strawberries, chicken, cheese, tomatoes, onion and egg. Sprinkle with bacon and pepper. Serve with dressing.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 36 grams

FAT: 42 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 21 grams

CALORIES: 601

FIBRE: 4 grams

SODIUM: 790 mg