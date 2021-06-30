OTTAWA -- This variation of the classic Cobb salad features local summer strawberries complimented with a sweet maple dressing – the perfect summer meal.

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp (45 mL) cider vinegar

2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

1 tbsp (15 mL) stone ground Dijon mustard

6 tbsp (90 mL) vegetable oil

Salt and pepper, to taste

Salad:

8 cups (1 L) torn Ontario Lettuce, such as Leaf or Romaine

2 cups (500 mL) sliced Ontario Strawberries

1-1/3 cups (325 mL) chopped or sliced cooked Ontario Chicken, (about 200 g)

1 cup (250 mL) shredded Ontario Gouda Cheese

1 cup (250 mL) halved Ontario Grape Tomatoes

1/2 cup (125 mL) thinly sliced Ontario Red Onion

4 hard-cooked Ontario Eggs, chopped

6 slices Ontario Bacon, cooked and chopped

Freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

In small bowl, whisk together vinegar, maple syrup and mustard. Whisk in oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Salad: On serving platter, place lettuce. In rows, arrange strawberries, chicken, cheese, tomatoes, onion and egg. Sprinkle with bacon and pepper. Serve with dressing.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 36 grams

FAT: 42 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 21 grams

CALORIES: 601

FIBRE: 4 grams

SODIUM: 790 mg