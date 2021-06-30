Strawberry Cobb Salad with Maple Dijon Dressing
Special for CTV News
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 12:15PM EDT
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 12:15PM EDT
Share:
OTTAWA -- This variation of the classic Cobb salad features local summer strawberries complimented with a sweet maple dressing – the perfect summer meal.
Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) stone ground Dijon mustard
- 6 tbsp (90 mL) vegetable oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Salad:
- 8 cups (1 L) torn Ontario Lettuce, such as Leaf or Romaine
- 2 cups (500 mL) sliced Ontario Strawberries
- 1-1/3 cups (325 mL) chopped or sliced cooked Ontario Chicken, (about 200 g)
- 1 cup (250 mL) shredded Ontario Gouda Cheese
- 1 cup (250 mL) halved Ontario Grape Tomatoes
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) thinly sliced Ontario Red Onion
- 4 hard-cooked Ontario Eggs, chopped
- 6 slices Ontario Bacon, cooked and chopped
- Freshly ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS
In small bowl, whisk together vinegar, maple syrup and mustard. Whisk in oil. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
Salad: On serving platter, place lettuce. In rows, arrange strawberries, chicken, cheese, tomatoes, onion and egg. Sprinkle with bacon and pepper. Serve with dressing.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 36 grams
FAT: 42 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 21 grams
CALORIES: 601
FIBRE: 4 grams
SODIUM: 790 mg