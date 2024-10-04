OTTAWA
Recipes

    • Squash Rings with Apple Curry Butter

    Squash Rings with Apple Curry Butter
    Curry powder gives our local squash an East Indian flair. This is delicious with poultry, pork or beef.

    Baking Time: 45 to 50 minutes
    Preparation Time: 15 minutes
    Cooking Time: 5 minutes
    Servings: 4 to 6

    Ingredients

    • 1/4 cup (50 mL) butter
    • 1 Ontario Onion, chopped
    • 2-1/2 tsp (12 mL) curry powder
    • 1 Ontario Apple, peeled, cored and diced
    • 1/3 cup (75 mL) apple juice
    • 1/4 cup (50 mL) currants
    • 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper
    • 1 medium Ontario Acorn Squash (about 2 lb/1kg)
    • Chopped fresh coriander (optional)

    Instructions

    In large skillet, melt 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the butter over medium heat; cook onion for about 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Add 1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) of the curry powder; cook for 30 seconds. Add apple, apple juice, currants, salt and pepper; cook until liquid evaporates, about 5 minutes.

    Trim ends of squash and cut into 4 thick slices or rings; remove seeds. Set aside.

    In small skillet, melt remaining butter over medium heat; stir in remaining 1 tsp (5 mL) curry powder and stir until fragrant. Brush some over 13- x 9-inch (3 L) baking dish. Arrange squash rings in single layer. Spoon apple filling into centre of rings; drizzle with remaining curry butter (mostly on squash). Cover with foil and bake in 350°F (180°C) oven until squash is tender, 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from pan using lifter. Serve sprinkled with coriander, if desired.

    Nutritional information

    1 Serving (when recipe serves 6):

    PROTEIN: 2 grams
    FAT: 7 grams
    CARBOHYDRATES: 24 grams
    CALORIES: 160
    SOURCE OF FIBRE

