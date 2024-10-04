Squash Rings with Apple Curry Butter

Curry powder gives our local squash an East Indian flair. This is delicious with poultry, pork or beef.

Baking Time: 45 to 50 minutes

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients

1/4 cup (50 mL) butter

1 Ontario Onion, chopped

2-1/2 tsp (12 mL) curry powder

1 Ontario Apple, peeled, cored and diced

1/3 cup (75 mL) apple juice

1/4 cup (50 mL) currants

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

1 medium Ontario Acorn Squash (about 2 lb/1kg)

Chopped fresh coriander (optional)

Instructions

In large skillet, melt 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the butter over medium heat; cook onion for about 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Add 1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) of the curry powder; cook for 30 seconds. Add apple, apple juice, currants, salt and pepper; cook until liquid evaporates, about 5 minutes.

Trim ends of squash and cut into 4 thick slices or rings; remove seeds. Set aside.

In small skillet, melt remaining butter over medium heat; stir in remaining 1 tsp (5 mL) curry powder and stir until fragrant. Brush some over 13- x 9-inch (3 L) baking dish. Arrange squash rings in single layer. Spoon apple filling into centre of rings; drizzle with remaining curry butter (mostly on squash). Cover with foil and bake in 350°F (180°C) oven until squash is tender, 45 to 50 minutes. Remove from pan using lifter. Serve sprinkled with coriander, if desired.

Nutritional information

1 Serving (when recipe serves 6):

PROTEIN: 2 grams

FAT: 7 grams

CARBOHYDRATES: 24 grams

CALORIES: 160

SOURCE OF FIBRE