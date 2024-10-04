Spiced Apple 'n' Oat Squares
Delicious and nutrition packed, these squares are a cross between a date square and apple crisp.
Baking Time: 20 to 22 minutes
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Squares: 16
Ingredients
- 1-1/4 cups (300 mL) all-purpose flour
- 1 cup (250 mL) quick-cooking (not instant) rolled oats
- 1 cup (250 mL) packed brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking soda
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) butter, softened
Apple Filling:
- 6 cups (1.5 L) diced (1/2 inch/1 cm) peeled Ontario Apples (McIntosh, Empire or Idared)
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) packed brown sugar
- 3/4 cup (175 mL) Ontario Apple Cider or water
- 1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground nutmeg
- Pinch ground cloves
Instructions
In large bowl, mix together flour, oats, sugar and baking soda. Cut in butter with pastry blender until crumbly. Firmly press 3 cups (750 mL) into 9-inch (2.5 L) square cake pan. Reserve remaining crumbs for top.
Apple Filling: In large saucepan or Dutch oven, combine apples, sugar, cider, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves; bring to boil over high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until softened and thickened. Let cool slightly. (Filling may be made ahead and refrigerated.)
Spread filling over base. Distribute reserved crumbs over top. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 20 to 22 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Nutritional information
1 Square
PROTEIN: 2 grams
FAT: 9 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 41 grams
CALORIES: 250
SOURCE OF FIBRE
