OTTAWA
Recipes

    • Spiced Apple 'n' Oat Squares

    Spiced Apple 'n' Oat Squares
    Share

    Delicious and nutrition packed, these squares are a cross between a date square and apple crisp.

    Baking Time: 20 to 22 minutes
    Preparation Time: 15 minutes
    Cooking Time: 20 minutes
    Squares: 16

    Ingredients

    • 1-1/4 cups (300 mL) all-purpose flour
    • 1 cup (250 mL) quick-cooking (not instant) rolled oats
    • 1 cup (250 mL) packed brown sugar
    • 1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking soda
    • 3/4 cup (175 mL) butter, softened

    Apple Filling:

    • 6 cups (1.5 L) diced (1/2 inch/1 cm) peeled Ontario Apples (McIntosh, Empire or Idared)
    • 3/4 cup (175 mL) packed brown sugar
    • 3/4 cup (175 mL) Ontario Apple Cider or water
    • 1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) ground cinnamon
    • 1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground nutmeg
    • Pinch ground cloves

    Instructions

    In large bowl, mix together flour, oats, sugar and baking soda. Cut in butter with pastry blender until crumbly. Firmly press 3 cups (750 mL) into 9-inch (2.5 L) square cake pan. Reserve remaining crumbs for top.

    Apple Filling: In large saucepan or Dutch oven, combine apples, sugar, cider, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves; bring to boil over high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until softened and thickened. Let cool slightly. (Filling may be made ahead and refrigerated.)

    Spread filling over base. Distribute reserved crumbs over top. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 20 to 22 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.

    Nutritional information

    1 Square

    PROTEIN: 2 grams
    FAT: 9 grams
    CARBOHYDRATE: 41 grams
    CALORIES: 250
    SOURCE OF FIBRE

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News