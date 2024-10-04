Spiced Apple 'n' Oat Squares

Delicious and nutrition packed, these squares are a cross between a date square and apple crisp.

Baking Time: 20 to 22 minutes

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Squares: 16

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups (300 mL) all-purpose flour

1 cup (250 mL) quick-cooking (not instant) rolled oats

1 cup (250 mL) packed brown sugar

1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking soda

3/4 cup (175 mL) butter, softened

Apple Filling:

6 cups (1.5 L) diced (1/2 inch/1 cm) peeled Ontario Apples (McIntosh, Empire or Idared)

3/4 cup (175 mL) packed brown sugar

3/4 cup (175 mL) Ontario Apple Cider or water

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground nutmeg

Pinch ground cloves

Instructions

In large bowl, mix together flour, oats, sugar and baking soda. Cut in butter with pastry blender until crumbly. Firmly press 3 cups (750 mL) into 9-inch (2.5 L) square cake pan. Reserve remaining crumbs for top.

Apple Filling: In large saucepan or Dutch oven, combine apples, sugar, cider, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves; bring to boil over high heat. Reduce heat and simmer, for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until softened and thickened. Let cool slightly. (Filling may be made ahead and refrigerated.)

Spread filling over base. Distribute reserved crumbs over top. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 20 to 22 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutritional information

1 Square

PROTEIN: 2 grams

FAT: 9 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 41 grams

CALORIES: 250

SOURCE OF FIBRE