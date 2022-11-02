Spaghetti Squash with Kale and Sausage

This stuffed squash is a meal-in-one, filled with hearty sausage and kale. Kale is a leafy green in the Brassica family, a group of vegetables that includes cabbage, collards and Brussels sprouts. You can substitute a different flavour of sausage if you prefer.

Roasting Time: 1 hour and 25 minutes

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 18 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 Ontario Spaghetti Squash, (about 4 lb/2 kg), halved lengthwise and seeded

2 tbsp (25 mL) vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

500 g Ontario Garlic Sausage, casings removed

2 large cloves Ontario Garlic, minced

1 Ontario Spanish Onion, chopped

8 cups (2 L) packed, torn Ontario Kale Leaves, coarse stems removed

1/2 cup (125 mL) sodium-reduced chicken broth

1/4 cup (50 mL) each shredded Ontario Cheddar Cheese, and panko

1/4 cup (50 mL) each breadcrumbs and fresh minced Ontario Parsley

Instructions

Place squash halves on parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Brush inside squash with half of the oil; season with salt and pepper. Place squash flesh side down. Roast in 375°F (190°C) oven until golden brown and tender, about 1 hour. Flip squash over and let cool.

Meanwhile, in Dutch oven, cook sausage over medium-high heat, breaking up with spoon until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer to bowl.

Reduce heat to medium. Add remaining oil, garlic, onion, and salt and pepper to taste. Cook until onion is softened and garlic is aromatic, about 3 minutes. Add kale, tossing to coat. Pour in broth; cover and cook until kale is tender and broth has evaporated, about 5 minutes. Stir in sausage

Meanwhile, using fork, rake spaghetti-like strands from the squash, leaving the skin of the squash intact. Add squash strands to sausage mixture, stirring to combine. Divide mixture between squash halves.

In small bowl, combine cheese, panko and parsley. Sprinkle cheese mixture evenly over squash halves. Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven until golden brown, about 25 minutes.

Nutritional information

1 Serving