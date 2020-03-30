Roasted tomatoes, three cheeses and rotini pasta provide a delicious twist on classic mac and cheese.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Broiling Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 24 minutes

Baking Time: 15 minutes

Serves 6

5 Ontario Greenhouse Tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch (1 cm) slices

2 tsp (10 mL) vegetable oil

340 g rotini pasta (about 4 cups/1 L)

1/4 cup (50 mL) butter

1 cup (250 mL) chopped Ontario Onion

1 cup (250 mL) finely chopped Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Red Pepper

1/4 cup (50 mL) all-purpose flour

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) dry mustard

1 tsp (5 mL) Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

2 cups (500 mL) Ontario 2% Milk

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) Ontario 10% Cream

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) shredded Ontario Cheddar Cheese

1 cup (250 mL) shredded Ontario Gouda Cheese

1/4 cup (50 mL) grated Parmesan cheese

Fresh ground black pepper

Arrange tomato slices on greased foil-lined baking sheet. Drizzle oil over tomatoes. Broil on high 8 to 10 minutes or until tomatoes are lightly browned. Transfer tomatoes to plate; set aside. Turn off broiler; heat oven to 400⁰F (200⁰C).

Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain; set aside.

In same pot over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and red pepper; cook until softened, about 5 minutes, stirring often. Stir in flour, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and salt; cook for 2 minutes. Whisk in milk and cream; bring to low simmer and continue whisking until sauce thickens, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in Cheddar and Gouda.

Add pasta to sauce; toss well. Transfer to shallow 8 cup (2 L) casserole dish. Arrange broiled tomato slices on top of pasta. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes until cheese starts to bubble. Season with pepper to taste.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 28 grams

FAT: 35 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 60 grams

CALORIES: 660

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 780 mg