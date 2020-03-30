Roasted Tomato Mac and Cheese
Roasted tomatoes, three cheeses and rotini pasta provide a delicious twist on classic mac and cheese.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Broiling Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 24 minutes
Baking Time: 15 minutes
Serves 6
- 5 Ontario Greenhouse Tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch (1 cm) slices
- 2 tsp (10 mL) vegetable oil
- 340 g rotini pasta (about 4 cups/1 L)
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) butter
- 1 cup (250 mL) chopped Ontario Onion
- 1 cup (250 mL) finely chopped Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Red Pepper
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) all-purpose flour
- 1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) dry mustard
- 1 tsp (5 mL) Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt
- 2 cups (500 mL) Ontario 2% Milk
- 1-1/2 cups (375 mL) Ontario 10% Cream
- 1-1/2 cups (375 mL) shredded Ontario Cheddar Cheese
- 1 cup (250 mL) shredded Ontario Gouda Cheese
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) grated Parmesan cheese
- Fresh ground black pepper
Arrange tomato slices on greased foil-lined baking sheet. Drizzle oil over tomatoes. Broil on high 8 to 10 minutes or until tomatoes are lightly browned. Transfer tomatoes to plate; set aside. Turn off broiler; heat oven to 400⁰F (200⁰C).
Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Drain; set aside.
In same pot over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and red pepper; cook until softened, about 5 minutes, stirring often. Stir in flour, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and salt; cook for 2 minutes. Whisk in milk and cream; bring to low simmer and continue whisking until sauce thickens, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in Cheddar and Gouda.
Add pasta to sauce; toss well. Transfer to shallow 8 cup (2 L) casserole dish. Arrange broiled tomato slices on top of pasta. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes until cheese starts to bubble. Season with pepper to taste.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 28 grams
FAT: 35 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 60 grams
CALORIES: 660
FIBRE: 3 grams
SODIUM: 780 mg