Rhubarb Ripple Mascarpone Tart

Creamy mascarpone cheese is teamed with Ontario Rhubarb in an attractive rippled dessert. The rhubarb is cooked to make a rosy pink sauce, then swirled with the cheese and sour cream into a crisp cookie-like shell. (Or if you prefer, fold the rhubarb sauce into the cheese mixture for a pretty, pink, unrippled effect).

Baking Time: 20 minutes, Chilling Time: 1 hour

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

3-1/2 cups (875 mL) chopped Ontario Rhubarb, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces

3/4 cup (175 mL) granulated sugar

2 tbsp (25 mL) cornstarch

1-1/4 cups (300 mL) all-purpose flour

3 tbsp (45 mL) icing sugar

2/3 cup (150 mL) cold butter, cut into cubes

1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Mascarpone Cheese

1/2 cup (125 mL) sour cream

1/4 tsp (1 mL) grated lemon rind

Instructions

In large saucepan, combine rhubarb, 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the sugar and cornstarch; cook, stirring, over low heat until sugar dissolves. Cover and cook until rhubarb is tender, stirring occasionally. Cool and chill.

In large bowl, combine flour and icing sugar; cut in butter until mixture is crumbly. Press evenly into 9-inch (23 cm) flan pan with removable bottom. Prick all over with fork. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven 18 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned; cool.

In large bowl, combine mascarpone cheese, sour cream, remaining sugar and lemon rind; spoon into flan shell alternately with half the rhubarb sauce; swirl gently with knife to create rippled effect. Chill 1 hour or until set. To serve, top with reserved rhubarb sauce.

Nutritional information

1 Serving: