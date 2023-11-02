Pork Tenderloin with Fresh Fall Salsa

Here’s the answer when you want to impress with elegant lean pork tenderloins. Simmer to juicy perfection in pure apple juice jazzed up with hot peppers. Serve with a fresh crunchy autumn apple salsa, which you can make up to 2 hours ahead if desired.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients

Salsa:

2 Ontario Cortland Apples, unpeeled

1 Ontario Pear, unpeeled

2 tbsp (25 mL) fresh lime juice

2 large cloves Ontario Garlic, crushed or 1 tsp (5 mL) bottled minced garlic

4 Ontario Green Onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup (125 mL) coarsely chopped fresh Ontario Coriander

Pinch salt

Pork:

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) vegetable oil

1/4 tsp (1 mL) coarsely ground black pepper

2 Ontario Pork Tenderloins, about 3/4 lb (375 g) each

3 tbsp (45 mL)

finely chopped Ontario Hot Green Peppers

2 cups (500 mL) apple juice

2 tsp (10 mL) Dijon mustard

Instructions

Salsa: Finely chop unpeeled apples and pear; place in a bowl. Stir in lime juice, 1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped peppers, garlic, green onions, coriander and salt. Set aside.

In large non-stick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Sprinkle pork with black pepper; press into meat. Add to skillet and cook until lightly and evenly brown, turning often, about 4 minutes.

Add remaining 2 tbsp (25 mL) chopped pepper to skillet along with apple juice; partially cover and bring to boil. Cook over medium heat, turning meat occasionally, 10 to 12 minutes or until springy to the touch and meat thermometer registers 160°F (70°C).

Remove tenderloins to cutting board and cover to keep warm. Turn heat to high and whisk mustard into apple juice mixture. Boil, uncovered and stirring often, until sauce is reduced to about 1 cup (250 mL), about 8 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary. Thickly slice tenderloins and arrange on platter; spoon a little sauce over top. Pour remaining sauce into gravy boat to serve along with salsa.

Nutritional information

1 Serving: