Pork Loin Roast with Apple Cider Sauce

A pork loin roast that’s pan seared, coated with an herb mixture, then oven baked at a low temperature for a tender, juicy end result. Serve with apple cider sauce.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Roasting Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Serves 8

Ingredients

3 tbsp (45 mL) vegetable oil

1 tbsp (15 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Rosemary

1 tsp (5 mL) dry mustard

2 cloves Ontario Garlic, minced

1.6 kg Ontario Pork Loin Rib End Roast French Rack or Boneless Pork Loin Roast

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

1 tbsp (15 mL) butter

2 cups (250 mL) unpeeled, cubed Ontario Apples, such as Spartan or Idared

1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Apple Cider

1 cup (250 mL) chicken broth

3 tbsp (45 mL) each cornstarch and cold water

2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

Instructions

In small bowl, make paste with 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the oil, rosemary, mustard and garlic. Set aside.

Pat meat dry. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. In large ovenproof nonstick skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat; brown roast on all sides 5 to 8 minutes. Spread herb mixture over the roast.

Roast in 325°F (160°C) oven until thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the roast reads 155°F (68°C), 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes. Remove from oven, loosely tent with foil; let stand 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add apples and cook, stirring often, until apples are tender 5 to 7 minutes. Remove apples to small bowl; set aside. In same saucepan, over medium heat bring cider and broth to boil. In small bowl, whisk together cornstarch and water; whisk into cider mixture. Boil until thickened, about 3 to 5 minutes. Add maple syrup and reserved apples.

Cut meat into slices; serve with apple cider sauce.

Tip: Pork loin is a very lean and cooks quickly. Make sure to use a thermometer to get the correct finished temperature.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (with 1/3 cup/75 mL sauce)

PROTEIN: 44 grams

FAT: 15 grams

CARBOHYRATE: 14 grams

CALORIES: 372

FIBRE: 1 gram

SODIUM: 310 mg