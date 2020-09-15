OTTAWA -- Little Jack Horner couldn't have put his thumb into a more delicious dessert than this single crust deep-dish pie made with fresh Ontario Plums. Be sure to place a baking sheet under the pie plate because it's not until the rich purple juices start to bubble over that you know the pie is cooked. Maple Crème Fraîche is the perfect accompaniment, but whipped cream sweetened with maple syrup is a good substitute.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients

6 cups (1.5 L) quartered pitted Ontario Blue Plums (about 20)

1/4 cup (50 mL) cornstarch

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cinnamon

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

Pastry for single-crust 9 inch (23 cm) pie shell

Milk and granulated sugar (optional)

Maple Crème Fraiche:

1 cup (250 mL) crème fraîche

1/4 cup (50 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

Instructions

In large bowl, toss plums with cornstarch and cinnamon. Place plum mixture in 9-inch (23 cm) buttered deep-dish pie plate. Pour maple syrup over fruit.

On lightly floured surface, roll out pastry into circle 1-inch (2.5 cm) wider than top of pie plate. Place over plums; tuck overhang under and crimp edges. Cut slits in top of pastry for steam to escape. Brush with milk and sprinkle with sugar, if desired.

Bake on baking sheet in 400°F (200°C) oven 40 to 45 minutes or until filling is bubbling and crust is golden brown; cool.

Maple Crème Fraîche:

In small bowl, combine crème fraîche and maple syrup.

Nutritional information

1 Serving (with 1 tbsp/15 mL Maple Crème Fraîche):

Protein: 3.5 grams

Fat: 15 grams

Carbohydrate: 62.5 grams

Calories: 396

Fibre: 2.5 grams

Sodium: 150 mg