Makes 3 dozen

Ingredients

2 cups natural peanut butter (just peanuts)

2 eggs

2/3 cup maple syrup

1tsp baking soda

6 tbsp coconut flour

add ins…..flaked unsweetened coconut, ½ bag salt caramel chips, about 1 cup of mixed seeds or Salad Topper seed mix.

Kosher salt for sprinkling after cookies are baked.

Heat oven to 350.

Mix all ingredients except add ins…add them in once cookie dough is formed. Press down on cookie with a fork to flatten a little before baking.

Bake for 10 minutes

Remove from oven; sprinkle each cookie with a little kosher salt right away. Make sure cookies cool for at least 10 minutes before moving them to a cooling rack or let cool completely on cookie sheets.