Makes 3 dozen

Ingredients

  • 2 cups natural peanut butter (just peanuts)
  • 2 eggs
  • 2/3 cup maple syrup
  • 1tsp baking soda
  • 6 tbsp coconut flour
  • add ins…..flaked unsweetened coconut, ½ bag salt caramel chips, about 1 cup of mixed seeds or Salad Topper seed mix.
  • Kosher salt for sprinkling after cookies are baked.

Heat oven to 350.

Mix all ingredients except add ins…add them in once cookie dough is formed. Press down on cookie with a fork to flatten a little before baking.

Bake for 10 minutes

Remove from oven; sprinkle each cookie with a little kosher salt right away. Make sure cookies cool for at least 10 minutes before moving them to a cooling rack or let cool completely on cookie sheets.