Peanut Butter Salt Caramel Seed Chews
Published Monday, June 22, 2020 12:57PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 22, 2020 3:00PM EDT
Makes 3 dozen
Ingredients
- 2 cups natural peanut butter (just peanuts)
- 2 eggs
- 2/3 cup maple syrup
- 1tsp baking soda
- 6 tbsp coconut flour
- add ins…..flaked unsweetened coconut, ½ bag salt caramel chips, about 1 cup of mixed seeds or Salad Topper seed mix.
- Kosher salt for sprinkling after cookies are baked.
Heat oven to 350.
Mix all ingredients except add ins…add them in once cookie dough is formed. Press down on cookie with a fork to flatten a little before baking.
Bake for 10 minutes
Remove from oven; sprinkle each cookie with a little kosher salt right away. Make sure cookies cool for at least 10 minutes before moving them to a cooling rack or let cool completely on cookie sheets.
