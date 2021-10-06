OTTAWA -- Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

3 medium zucchini

2 garlic cloves - thinly sliced

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil - divided

Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper - to taste

3 tablespoons unsalted roasted pistachios - shelled

2 ½ cups packed fresh basil leaves

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest + 1 tablespoon juice

¼ cup ricotta

1 package of your favorite pasta (spaghetti, fettuccine, etc)

1 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

For the creamy zucchini pesto: trim the ends of the zucchini, then coarsely grate. Gather the shredded zucchini in a clean kitchen towel and squeeze a few times to remove water (this will help with caramelization). In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of butter plus 1 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil over medium heat. Add the shredded zucchini, garlic and a few big pinches of salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat for about 8 to 10 minutes, stirring frequently (lower heat if the zucchini is starting to burn). It should be lightly caramelized and very soft. In the bowl of a food processor, add pistachios, basil, lemon zest and 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil. Pulse several times until the pistachios and basil are coarsely ground. Add the cooked zucchini (no need to cool it first). Pulse a few more times, then add the ricotta plus 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Season with salt and black pepper and add more lemon juice to taste. Use immediately; set aside while cooking the pasta! Cook your pasta according to the direction on the package, preferably al dente, reserve 1 cup of the cooking water; then drain the pasta and return to the pot. Add the creamy zucchini pesto to the cooked pasta, along with the parmesan and ¼ cup of the starchy cooking water. Toss to coat evenly.

Add more cooking water as needed, to thin the sauce. Serve warm and enjoy!