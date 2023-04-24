Mediterranean Layered Dip
It's time to say goodbye to ranch and spinach dip and say hello to more hearty dip to along with your chips and bread.
Prep time: 15 minutes
Serves: A Crowd
Creamy Base:
- 1 can (19 oz) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup feta cheese plus 2 tbsp of the brine
- 1/4 cup plain yogurt
- 1 clove garlic
- 1/3 cup parsley or cilantro
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Toppings:
- 1 cup cooked beef, turkey or chicken
- 1 cup chopped tomatoes and/or cucumbers
- 1/2 cup chopped arugula
Dippers:
- Grilled Naan bread, pita or crackers
In food processor or high speed blender, puree chickpeas, feta, yogurt, and garlic until smooth; add parsley and blend to desired consistency, scraping down the sides as needed.
Transfer to shallow large platter and top with seasoned ground turkey, diced tomatoes and minced arugula.
Serve with grilled naan bread.
