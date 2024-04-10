Honey-Glazed Apple Cake

A delicious blend of Indian spices plus Ontario apples and honey make this a great cake for snacking or dessert.

Baking Time: 40 minutes

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

1-1/3 cup (325 mL) all-purpose flour

2/3 cup (150 mL) ground almonds

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each baking powder and baking soda

3/4 tsp (4 mL) ground cardamom

1/2 tsp (2 mL) ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each ground cloves, nutmeg and salt

1 Ontario Egg

1/2 cup (125 mL) packed brown sugar

1/4 cup (50 mL) each Ontario Milk and vegetable oil

1/4 cup (50 mL) Ontario Honey

2 Ontario Apples, peeled, cored and sliced

Glaze:

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Honey

2 tbsp (25 mL) Ontario Apple Juice or water

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) ground cardamom

1/4 cup (50 mL) toasted sliced almonds

Instructions

Line 8-inch (20 cm) square baking pan with parchment paper, allowing 2-inch (5 cm) overhang on 2 sides of pan.

In medium bowl, whisk together, flour, ground almonds, baking powder, baking soda, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and salt.

In large bowl, using electric mixer, beat egg with brown sugar until thick and creamy. In small bowl, combine milk, oil and honey; beat into egg mixture until smooth. Stir in flour mixture until blended. Fold in apples; spread in prepared pan. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until cake tester comes out clean.

Glaze: In small saucepan, bring honey, apple juice and cardamom to boil; reduce heat and simmer about 5 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Place cake on wire rack and gently poke several holes in cake with fork. Pour warm glaze over and sprinkle with almonds. Let cool for 10 minutes, then remove cake using parchment paper. Serve warm or at room temperature, cut into squares.

Nutritional information

PROTEIN: 6 grams

FAT: grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 63 grams

CALORIES: 385

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 190 mg