Halloween Devilled Eggs

These light and creamy eggs are sure to disappear first on a buffet table. Personalize the eggs with one of the suggested toppers or create your own family favourite. Make your devilled eggs even more devilish by adding some spine-chilling toppers.

Ready In: 15 min.

Prep: 15 min.

Cook: 0 min.

12 Servings

Ingredients

Eggs

6 hard cooked eggs, peeled and halved lengthwise

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 tsp dry mustard powder

2 tbsp finely chopped chives or green onion

⅛ tsp salt

⅛ tsp pepper

paprika (optional)

Additional Toppers

chopped cooked bacon and chives

smoked salmon and fresh dill

slivered red onion, capers and dill

thin asparagus spears (cooked) with crab or baby shrimp

diced cucumber and tomatoes with chopped parsley

thinly sliced olives and roasted red pepper slice

Instructions

Carefully scoop yolks into a bowl. Set whites on a serving plate, cover and set aside.

Using a fork mash the yolks. Add mayonnaise and mustard and mash until blended. Stir in chives, salt and pepper. With a small spoon mound yolk mixture into whites.

To make the spiders: Use black olives. To save time, use canned, sliced olives. All you’ll have to do is cut the slices in half and place them around the edges of the egg as “legs”. For the body of the spider, pick out the end pieces of the olives and place them in the centre of the yolk.

To make the pumpkins: Cover the yolk mixture in paprika. You can spread it with your finger or a spoon. Once you have full coverage, use a knife to slice in lines that mimic the lines of a pumpkin. Reshape the pumpkin with a knife or spoon to make it nice and round. Scrape up any paprika that fell onto the egg whites with a clean knife. Add a chive slice as a stem and voila!

Variation: To make Wasabi Stuffed Eggs,omit mustard powder, salt and pepper. Add 2 tsp (10mL) wasabi paste or to taste and1-1/2 tsp (7mL) white wine vinegar. Optional garnishes: sliced red onion or chives or chopped avocado with crab.

Tip: Hard cook extra eggs to have on hand for a great portable snack or just in case one does not slice evenly. Refrigerate in a covered container for up to one week.

Tip: Cut a thin slice off the underside of each egg white so that the eggs won't tip over when filling or serving.

Tip: For the softest texture service devilled eggs immediately or cover and refrigerate for up to 8 hours.