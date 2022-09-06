Corn, Potato and Onion Chowder

Fresh corn on the cob gives this hearty soup a delicate sweet flavour. If you plan to puree the soup for a smooth texture, don’t worry about dicing and chopping the vegetables too finely.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients

3 slices bacon, cut into 1/2-inch (1 cm) piece

2 Ontario Onions, finely chopped (about 3 cups/750 mL )

1 jalapeño pepper, cored, seeded and finely diced

4 cups (1 L) sodium-reduced chicken broth

5 cups (1.25 L) Ontario Corn kernels (about 4 cobs)

3 Ontario Potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-in (1cm) cubes (about 3 cups/750 mL)

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Thyme

1 Ontario Tomato, seeded and finely diced

1/4 cup (50 mL) sour cream (optional)

In large saucepan, cook bacon over medium heat until browned and crisp, about 5 minutes. With slotted spoon, transfer bacon to paper towel-lined plate. Pour off all but 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the bacon fat.

Add onions and jalapeño pepper to pan; cook, stirring, until onions are very tender, about 5 minutes. Add broth, corn, potatoes and thyme; bring to boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes.

For smooth texture if desired, puree with immersion blender or in food processor.

Garnish each serving with bacon, tomato and sour cream (if using).

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (when recipe serves 6):