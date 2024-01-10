Chickpea Salad Sandwich
Makes 6 - 8 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 15 oz. cans chickpeas, drained & rinsed, or ~ 3 cups cooked
- 1/3 cup vegan mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup celery (about 1 or 2 ribs of celery), minced
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 3 tablespoons minced dill pickle (about 1 large dill pickle)
- 1 - 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1 tablespoon tamari or soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons kelp or dulse (seaweed) powder or flakes, optional
- Freshly ground pepper, to taste
- Fresh lemon juice, to taste
- 1 large handful, fresh dill, roughly chopped
Directions:
For a chunky consistency: add all of the ingredients (except dill) into a medium sized bowl. Mix and mash everything with a fork or potato masher.
For a smooth consistency: add all the ingredients to a medium sized bowl and process with an immersion blender. Alternatively add the ingredients to a food processor and process until smooth.
Once desired consistency is reached, stir in the dill. Enjoy in sandwiches, wraps, on crackers, or on a bed of salad greens.
Store in the fridge for 5 days in an air-tight container.
