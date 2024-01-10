Chickpea Salad Sandwich

Makes 6 - 8 servings

Ingredients:

2 15 oz. cans chickpeas, drained & rinsed, or ~ 3 cups cooked

1/3 cup vegan mayonnaise

1/3 cup celery (about 1 or 2 ribs of celery), minced

3 green onions, chopped

3 tablespoons minced dill pickle (about 1 large dill pickle)

1 - 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 tablespoon tamari or soy sauce

2 teaspoons kelp or dulse (seaweed) powder or flakes, optional

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

Fresh lemon juice, to taste

1 large handful, fresh dill, roughly chopped

Directions:

For a chunky consistency: add all of the ingredients (except dill) into a medium sized bowl. Mix and mash everything with a fork or potato masher.

For a smooth consistency: add all the ingredients to a medium sized bowl and process with an immersion blender. Alternatively add the ingredients to a food processor and process until smooth.

Once desired consistency is reached, stir in the dill. Enjoy in sandwiches, wraps, on crackers, or on a bed of salad greens.

Store in the fridge for 5 days in an air-tight container.