OTTAWA
Recipes

    • Chickpea Salad Sandwich

    Makes 6 - 8 servings

    Ingredients:

    • 2 15 oz. cans chickpeas, drained & rinsed, or ~ 3 cups cooked
    • 1/3 cup vegan mayonnaise
    • 1/3 cup celery (about 1 or 2 ribs of celery), minced
    • 3 green onions, chopped
    • 3 tablespoons minced dill pickle (about 1 large dill pickle)
    • 1 - 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
    • 1 tablespoon tamari or soy sauce
    • 2 teaspoons kelp or dulse (seaweed) powder or flakes, optional
    • Freshly ground pepper, to taste
    • Fresh lemon juice, to taste
    • 1 large handful, fresh dill, roughly chopped

    Directions:

    For a chunky consistency: add all of the ingredients (except dill) into a medium sized bowl. Mix and mash everything with a fork or potato masher.

    For a smooth consistency: add all the ingredients to a medium sized bowl and process with an immersion blender. Alternatively add the ingredients to a food processor and process until smooth.

    Once desired consistency is reached, stir in the dill. Enjoy in sandwiches, wraps, on crackers, or on a bed of salad greens.

    Store in the fridge for 5 days in an air-tight container.

