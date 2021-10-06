OTTAWA -- Servings: 8 waffles

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups spelt flour
  • 2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 tablespoons ground flax seeds
  • 1 tablespoon ground chia seeds
  • ¼ cup chopped walnuts
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 cup grated carrots
  • ½ cup grated apples
  • 2 cups coconut milk
  • ¼ cup melted coconut oil
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons maple syrup
  • Pinch of see salt

Direction:

  1. In a medium bowl combine together the spelt flour, baking soda, ground flax seeds, ground chia seeds, chopped walnuts, and cinnamon.
  2. In a small bowl mix together grated apples and carrots, coconut milk, coconut oil, vanilla extract, maple syrup, and see salt.
  3. Add the wet ingredient to the dry bowl ingredients and mix well.
  4. After preheating your waffle maker, scoop out the waffle mixture and add onto the waffle iron. Cook until the edges are crisp and the color is golden brown.
  5. Serve with berries and extra maple syrup. Enjoy!