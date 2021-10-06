Carrot-Apple Waffles
OTTAWA -- Servings: 8 waffles
Ingredients:
- 2 cups spelt flour
- 2 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 tablespoons ground flax seeds
- 1 tablespoon ground chia seeds
- ¼ cup chopped walnuts
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 cup grated carrots
- ½ cup grated apples
- 2 cups coconut milk
- ¼ cup melted coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- Pinch of see salt
Direction:
- In a medium bowl combine together the spelt flour, baking soda, ground flax seeds, ground chia seeds, chopped walnuts, and cinnamon.
- In a small bowl mix together grated apples and carrots, coconut milk, coconut oil, vanilla extract, maple syrup, and see salt.
- Add the wet ingredient to the dry bowl ingredients and mix well.
- After preheating your waffle maker, scoop out the waffle mixture and add onto the waffle iron. Cook until the edges are crisp and the color is golden brown.
- Serve with berries and extra maple syrup. Enjoy!
