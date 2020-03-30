These moist cupcakes will be your new family favourite.

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Baking Time: 30 minutes

Makes 12 cupcakes

Cupcakes:

1/2 cup (125 mL) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup (250 mL) light brown sugar

3 Ontario Eggs, separated

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

1/2 tsp (2 mL) almond extract

1 cup (250 mL) coarsely grated Ontario Carrots (about 3 medium)

1-1/2 cup (375 mL) all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (125 mL) cocoa powder

1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) ground cinnamon

1 tsp (5 mL) baking soda

1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking powder

1/4 tsp (1 mL) freshly grated nutmeg

1 cup (250 mL) buttermilk

1/3 cup (75 mL) semisweet chocolate chips

Icing:

1/2 cup (125 mL) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup (250 mL) icing sugar

2/3 cup (150 mL) cocoa powder

1/4 cup (50 mL) buttermilk

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

Decoration:

Half package (8 oz/227 g pkg) marzipan

Red and yellow food colouring

Using electric hand mixer, beat butter with all but 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the brown sugar until fluffy. Add egg yolks, vanilla and almond extract; beat again. Stir in carrots. Set aside.

In large bowl, sift together flour, cocoa powder, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder and nutmeg. Fold into butter mixture, alternate with buttermilk, making 3 additions of flour mixture and 2 of buttermilk. Fold in chocolate chips.

In separate bowl, beat egg whites until frothy. Beat in remaining 1 tbsp (15 mL) brown sugar until stiff. Gently fold into batter until just blended. Divide among 12 paper-lined muffin cups. Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven for about 25 minutes or until tops are springy to the touch. Let cool completely on rack.

In bowl, beat together butter, icing sugar and cocoa powder for about 1 minute or until fluffy and smooth. Beat in buttermilk and vanilla until smooth. Spread over cooled cupcakes.

Knead marzipan to soften. Tint with food colouring by combining one part red food colouring to two parts yellow to make orange. Form into 12 small carrot shapes. Roll edge of small knife around each carrot, making light indentations. Make small hole in top of each carrot with toothpick; press fresh carrot greens (leaf) into hole.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 7 grams

FAT: 20 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 54 grams

CALORIES: 417

FIBRE: 4 grams