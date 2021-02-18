OTTAWA -- Enjoy the flavours of the holidays in this creamy, decadent Italian inspired dessert. Made ahead, individually portioned and ready to serve, this is an impressive finish to your meal.

Chilling Time: 3-1/2 hours or up to 1 day

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

4-1/2 cups (1.125 L) sliced peeled Ontario Apples, such as Crispin (about 3 large)

1 tbsp (15 mL) fresh lemon juice

6 tbsp (90 mL) packed brown sugar

3 tbsp (45 mL) butter

3 tbsp (45 mL) Ontario Honey

1 tsp (5 mL) cornstarch

1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Mascarpone Cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup (125 mL) 35% Ontario Whipping Cream

1 tsp (5 mL) vanilla

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each ground ginger and cinnamon

Pinch ground nutmeg

1 cup (250 mL) coarsely crumbled gingersnap cookies

Instructions

In large bowl, toss apples with lemon juice. In large skillet over high heat, melt sugar and butter, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium low; cook, stirring until mixture bubbles, turns deep golden brown, about 1 minute. Add apples and simmer, stirring often, until tender, about 10 minutes. (This mixture will harden when apples are added, but will soften once apple juices are released.) In small bowl, stir together 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the honey, 1 tbsp (15 mL) of water and cornstarch. Stir into skillet; cook, stirring until sauce thickens. Transfer to heat-proof bowl and refrigerate until cool, about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in medium chilled bowl, using electric mixer on medium speed, beat mascarpone and whipping cream until thick and creamy. Add remaining 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the honey, vanilla, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg; beat until firm peaks form. Set aside 1/4 cup (50 mL).

Spoon half of the mascarpone mixture into 6 clear glasses, dividing equally. Sprinkle with half of the crumbled cookies; top with half of the caramelized apples, dividing equally. Repeat layers. Top with dollop of reserved mascarpone mixture. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours or up to 1 day. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

TIP:

Other apple choices include Ontario Ida Red, Northern Spy or Spartan.

Nutritional information

Calories: 608

Protein: 6 grams

Fat: 47 grams

Carbohydrate: 42 grams

Fibre: 2 grams

Sodium: 150 mg