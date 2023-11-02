Buttermilk Pear Ginger Cake

This is perfect with a glass of milk or just-brewed tea or coffee.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 55 minutes

Servings: 10

Ingredients

2-1/4 cups (550 mL) all-purpose flour

3/4 tsp (4 mL) baking soda

1 tbsp (15 mL) ground ginger

1 tsp (5 mL) cinnamon

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each ground nutmeg, allspice and salt

1/2 cup (125 mL) unsalted butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup (125 mL) packed brown sugar

1 Ontario egg

3/4 cup (175 mL) fancy molasses

1 cup (250 mL) buttermilk

3 Ontario Barlett Pears, peeled, cored and chopped

Icing sugar (optional)

Instructions

Spray 12 cup (4 L) Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray. In medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and salt. In large bowl, beat butter on high until light. Beat in brown sugar until fluffy. Beat in egg then molasses. On low speed, beat in flour mixture alternately with buttermilk, making 3 additions of flour mixture and 2 of buttermilk. Stir in pears. Turn into prepared pan, smoothing top.

Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven until toothpick inserted comes out clean, 45 to 55 minutes. Let stand in pan for 15 minutes. Run knife around edges to loosen. Turn out onto rack to let cool completely. Serve dusted with icing sugar if using.

Nutritional information