Servings: 5

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Brussels sprouts – approximately 2 cups
  • 1 cup silvered almonds
  • ½ cup dried cranberries

Sauce

  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • ½ teaspoon salt

Direction:

  1. Trim the end of the Brussels sprouts and cut them in halves. Using the shredding blade of a food processor shred all the Brussels sprouts. You can also slice them lengthwise as thinly as possible using a sharp knife.
  2. Transfer the shredded Brussels sprouts in to a large mixing bowl.
  3. Add all the sauce ingredients in to a blender and blend until it’s completely mixed.
  4. Add the dressing to your Brussels sprouts bowl, along with the silvered almonds sand cranberries. Give a toss and serve as a side dish.


 