Brussels Sprouts Slaw
OTTAWA -- Servings: 5
Ingredients:
- 1 pound Brussels sprouts – approximately 2 cups
- 1 cup silvered almonds
- ½ cup dried cranberries
Sauce
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon honey
- ½ teaspoon salt
Direction:
- Trim the end of the Brussels sprouts and cut them in halves. Using the shredding blade of a food processor shred all the Brussels sprouts. You can also slice them lengthwise as thinly as possible using a sharp knife.
- Transfer the shredded Brussels sprouts in to a large mixing bowl.
- Add all the sauce ingredients in to a blender and blend until it’s completely mixed.
- Add the dressing to your Brussels sprouts bowl, along with the silvered almonds sand cranberries. Give a toss and serve as a side dish.
