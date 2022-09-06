Big Batch Cheesy Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie

Topping: In large pot, cook potatoes in boiling water until fork-tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain and mash with Cheddar cheese, milk, and salt and pepper to taste.

Filling: Meanwhile, in large frying pan, sauté beef over medium-high heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until no longer pink. Drain off fat. Add garlic, carrots, zucchini, corn and onion; cook for 5 minutes or until vegetables are softened. In small bowl, mix together thyme, oregano, mustard and flour; stir into pan along with milk, and salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Transfer to two 8-inch (2 L) square baking dishes; top each with half of the potato mixture. (Can be frozen at this point). Bake in 375°F (190°C) oven for 20 minutes, or until heated through and topping is browned.

From Frozen: Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 45 minutes or until heated through.