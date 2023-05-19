Beef Mushroom Burgers

Who can resist a juicy beef burger topped with bacon, mushrooms and aged Cheddar?

Grilling Time: 14 minutes

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 4 minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients

1-1/2 lb (750 g) lean Ontario Ground Beef

1 Ontario Egg, lightly beaten

1 small Ontario Onion, diced

1/4 cup (50 mL) dry breadcrumbs

1/2 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

2 tsp (10 mL) vegetable oil

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) sliced Ontario Mushrooms

6 slices aged Ontario Cheddar Cheese

6 sesame seed buns

6 tbsp (90 mL) barbecue sauce

3/4 cup (175 mL) shredded Ontario Lettuce Leaves

6 slices cooked Ontario Bacon

Instructions

In large bowl, combine beef, egg, onion, breadcrumbs, salt and pepper. Shape into 6 burgers.

In medium skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add mushrooms and cook stirring occasionally, for 4 minutes or until tender.

Place burgers on greased grill over medium-high heat. Grill, covered, for 5 to 7 minutes per side or until thermometer inserted sideways into centre of each burger reads 160°F (71°C). Top with cheese and grill to melt.

Toast buns on grill. Spread each bun bottom with barbecue sauce. Top with lettuce, burger, mushrooms, bacon and bun top.

Nutritional information

