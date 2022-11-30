Barley with Roasted Squash, Apple and Feta Salad

Seasonal vegetables are combined with fibre-rich barley for a simple no-wilt salad. Great for work the next day.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Roasting Time: 15 minutes

Cooking Time: 25 minutes

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients

1/2 cup (125 mL) pearl barley

3 cups (750 mL) bite-size pieces Ontario Butternut Squash

1 Ontario Leek (white and light green parts only) sliced into 1/2-inch (1 cm) rounds

3 tbsp (45 mL) olive oil

1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried thyme leaves

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and pepper

1 tbsp (15 mL) apple cider vinegar

4 tsp (20 mL) drained and rinsed capers, coarsely chopped

1 Ontario Apple, cut into 1/2-inch (1 cm) pieces

1/2 cup (125 mL) crumbled Ontario Feta Cheese

3 tbsp (45 mL) coarsely chopped fresh Ontario Mint

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

In large pot of salted water; cook barley until tender, about 20 to 25 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water. Drain well again. Place in medium bowl.

In medium bowl, toss squash, leek, 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the oil, thyme and 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each of the salt and pepper. Spread on large parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Roast in 425°F (220°C) oven, stirring once halfway through cooking, until squash is fork tender, about 15 minutes. Remove from oven to cool.

In large bowl, whisk vinegar with remaining oil, salt and pepper. Stir in barley, squash mixture and capers. Just before serving, stir in apple, feta and mint. Sprinkle with pepper. Salad can be refrigerated up to 2 days.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (When recipe serves 8):

PROTEIN: 3 grams

FAT: 7 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 22 grams

CALORIES: 160

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 280 mg