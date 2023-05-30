Baked Rhubarb-Apple Pancake

Serve this fruity pancake warm or at room temperature with Ontario Maple Syrup for brunch or dessert.

Baking Time: 30 minutes

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients

2 tbsp (25 mL) butter

1 medium Ontario Apple, cored and thickly sliced

2 cups (500 mL) chopped Ontario Rhubarb (1-inch/2.5 cm pieces)

3 tbsp (45 mL) granulated sugar

4 Ontario Eggs

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Milk

1/4 cup (50 mL) Ontario Maple Syrup

1/2 cup (125 mL) whole wheat or all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp (2 mL) vanilla

1/4 tsp (1 mL) ground nutmeg

Pinch salt

3 tbsp (45 mL) sliced almonds

Ontario Maple Syrup

Ontario Whipped Cream (optional)

Instructions

In 10-inch (25 cm) nonstick ovenproof skillet, melt butter over medium heat and swirl to coat. In medium bowl, toss apple and rhubarb with sugar. Add to skillet and toss with butter; spread evenly. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven for about 10 minutes, stirring once, or until apple slices are just tender. Remove from oven.

Meanwhile, in blender, combine eggs, milk, maple syrup, flour, vanilla, nutmeg and salt. Blend until smooth, scraping down sides of container as needed.

Pour batter over fruit in skillet. Sprinkle evenly with almonds. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until puffed and golden. Cool on rack for 5 minutes. With spatula, loosen from skillet and slide onto platter. Cut into wedges. Serve warm or at room temperature with additional maple syrup and whipped cream (if using).

Tip: Dust pancake with icing sugar to serve for dessert.

Nutritional information

1 Serving (When recipe serves 6):

PROTEIN: 7 grams

FAT: 9 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 31 grams

CALORIES: 230

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 130 mg