Asparagus Pesto Pizza

Who knew – asparagus pesto! Such a fresh base for a springtime pizza. Speed-up dinner and start with store-bought pizza dough.

Baking Time: 25 minutes

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients

1 prepared pizza dough ball, about 700 g, thawed if needed

Pesto:

1 lb (500 g) Ontario Asparagus, trimmed

1/2 cup (125 mL) cashews, almonds or pecans

2 large cloves garlic, minced

1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Basil Leaves

1/2 cup (125 mL) finely grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1/3 cup (75 mL) olive oil

Pizza:

1 container (200 g) mini Ontario Bocconcini Balls, sliced

1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil

Pinch each crushed red pepper flakes, dried oregano leaves and salt

1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Greenhouse Grape Tomatoes, sliced in half

1 Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Pepper, thinly sliced

1/2 tsp (2 mL) balsamic vinegar

1/8 tsp (.5 mL) salt

Instructions

Remove pizza dough from fridge. Set aside 4 asparagus spears.

Pesto: Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Add remaining asparagus to boiling water. Cook 30 seconds or until bright green. Drain; rinse under cold water until chilled. Pat dry. Cut asparagus into pieces. In food processor, place asparagus pieces, cashews and garlic. Pulse until finely chopped. Scrape down sides. Add basil, Parmesan and salt. Pulse until finely chopped. With motor running, gradually add oil until completely combined.

Pizza: Grease 17- x 12-inch (45 x 30 cm) rimmed baking sheet. On floured surface, roll out dough to fit sheet; transfer to baking sheet. Stretch to fit if needed. Spread about three quarters of the pesto over dough.

In small bowl, toss bocconcini with 1-1/2 tsp (7 mL) of the oil, red pepper flakes, oregano and salt. Scatter tomatoes, sweet pepper and bocconcini mixture over pesto. Bake in 425°F (220°C) oven until crust is golden and cheese is bubbling, about 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, using vegetable peeler, shave reserved asparagus spears, leaving tips whole. In small bowl, place asparagus; toss with remaining oil, balsamic vinegar and pinch of salt. Scatter on pizza; dollop with remaining pesto. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting.

Nutritional information

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 15 grams

FAT: 25 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 46 grams

CALORIES: 462

FIBRE: 3 grams

SODIUM: 720 mg