OTTAWA -- The mushrooms add moisture and extend the meat in this loaf so it is lower in fat. You can substitute ground chicken for turkey if desired. For convenience make the topping up to two days ahead and refrigerate; reheat in microwave. Use a mixed variety of Ontario Mushrooms for an interesting version.

Cooking Time: 45 to 60 minutes

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 lb (500 g) Ontario Mushrooms, sliced

1 lb (500 g) ground Ontario Turkey or Ontario Chicken

1/2 cup (125 mL) finely chopped Ontario Onion

1/2 cup (125 mL) dry breadcrumbs

1 Ontario Egg, slightly beaten

2 tbsp (25 mL) soy sauce or teriyaki sauce

2 tsp (10 mL) grated fresh gingerroot

4 cloves Ontario Garlic, minced

2 tbsp (25 mL) vegetable oil

1 large Ontario Onion, sliced

Instructions

Finely chop enough mushrooms to yield 1-1/4 cups (300 mL); set remaining mushrooms aside.

In large bowl, gently combine chopped mushrooms, turkey, chopped onion, breadcrumbs, egg, 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the soy sauce, ginger and half of the garlic. Lightly pack into 8 1/2 - x 4 1/2 -inch (1.5 L) loaf pan. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 45 to 60 minutes or until juices are clear. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

Meanwhile, in large skillet, heat 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the oil over medium heat; cook sliced onion, stirring often, for about 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Add remaining oil and reserved mushrooms; cook, stirring for about 5 minutes. Stir in remaining soy sauce and garlic; cook for 30 to 45 seconds. Serve over meat loaf slices.

Nutritional information

Protein: 21 grams

Fat: 18 grams

Carbohydrates: 16 grams

Calories: 310