OTTAWA -- This caramel glaze is so tasty you may want to double the recipe and spoon it over the cake slices too.

Baking Time: 60-75 minutes

Preparation Time: 25 minutes

Serves: 10-12

Ingredients

2 cups (500 mL) granulated sugar

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) vegetable oil

3 Ontario Eggs

2 tsp (10 mL) vanilla extract

3 cups (750 mL) all-purpose flour

1 tsp (5 mL) baking soda

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1 each Ontario Apple and Pear, cored and chopped

Caramel Glaze:

1/2 cup (125 mL) each butter and packed brown sugar

2 tsp (10 mL) milk

Instructions

In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat granulated sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla until creamy. Using a wooden spoon, stir in flour, baking soda and salt until well blended. Stir in apple and pear. Spoon batter into greased and floured 12-cup (3 L) Bundt pan. Bake at 350°F (180°C) for 1 to 1-1/4 hours or until cake tester inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on rack 20 minutes.

Caramel Glaze: In a medium saucepan, combine butter, brown sugar and milk; bring to boil, over medium-high heat, stirring constantly. Boil for 2 minutes, while stirring. Remove cake from pan; spoon warm glaze over warm cake. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutritional information

Protein: 5 grams

Fat: 38 grams

Carbohydrate: 71 grams

Calories: 636

Fibre: 2 grams