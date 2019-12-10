Apple and Pear Bundt Cake with Caramel Glaze
This caramel glaze is so tasty you may want to double the recipe and spoon it over the cake slices too.
Baking Time: 60-75 minutes
Preparation Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 10-12
Ingredients
- 2 cups (500 mL) granulated sugar
- 1-1/2 cups (375 mL) vegetable oil
- 3 Ontario Eggs
- 2 tsp (10 mL) vanilla extract
- 3 cups (750 mL) all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp (5 mL) baking soda
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt
- 1 each Ontario Apple and Pear, cored and chopped
Caramel Glaze:
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) each butter and packed brown sugar
- 2 tsp (10 mL) milk
Instructions
In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat granulated sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla until creamy. Using a wooden spoon, stir in flour, baking soda and salt until well blended. Stir in apple and pear. Spoon batter into greased and floured 12-cup (3 L) Bundt pan. Bake at 350°F (180°C) for 1 to 1-1/4 hours or until cake tester inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on rack 20 minutes.
Caramel Glaze: In a medium saucepan, combine butter, brown sugar and milk; bring to boil, over medium-high heat, stirring constantly. Boil for 2 minutes, while stirring. Remove cake from pan; spoon warm glaze over warm cake. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Nutritional information
Protein: 5 grams
Fat: 38 grams
Carbohydrate: 71 grams
Calories: 636
Fibre: 2 grams