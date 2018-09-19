Councillor candidates in Gloucester-South Nepean
Zaff Ansari
- Top Priority: Better, affordable transit and LRT services in my ward to meet the needs of growing population
- Hidden gem in your ward: I find the sight of Jock River landing in Rideau River in my ward is amazing.
Carol Anne Meehan
- Top Priority: To put people first, when it comes to getting them to and from work each day. The commute times from the south end are adversely affecting our health, the environment and our economy. We need improved road infrastructure and transit that works -and better and more bus routes. Residents in the south end of the city can't wait until 2032 to have this serious issue addressed.
- Hidden gem in your ward: Beryl Gaffney Park in the middle of Gloucester South Nepean is a hidden gem, that more people are just discovering because our population is exploding. It's a gorgeous wilderness walk along the Rideau and Jock Rivers, an unspoiled trail that walkers, bikers and skiers truly enjoy.
Irene Mei
(no campaign website information)
- Top Priority: Infrastructure
- Hidden gem in your ward: Chapman Mills Conservation Area (great view for walks, jogs or just sit and relax)
Michael Qaqish (Incumbent)
(No response from candidate)
Harpreet Singh
(No response from candidate)