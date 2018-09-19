Councillor candidates in Capital
Jide Afolabi
- Top Priority: A Green Roofs By-Law
- Hidden gem in your ward: The walk behind the new Greystone Village in Old Ottawa East can be quite sublime.
Anthony Carricato
- Top Priority: Obtain the results our community is looking for: clearer rules to guide smart development, protect the safety of our streets and ensure property tax fairness so residents in Capital Ward are not paying disproportionately more.
- Hidden gem in your ward: A walk or bike ride along the Rideau River Nature Trail that connects Springhurst Park in Old Ottawa East to Windsor Park in Old Ottawa South.
David Chernushenko (Incumbent)
- Top Priority: Climate breakdown, otherwise known to people as climate change, but that is way too fuzzy a term. Ottawa has an opportunity to save money, create jobs and protect its citizens, while playing its part in this global crisis by adopting a new Official Plan that emphasizes a renewable energy transition
- Hidden gem in your ward: Brewer Pond, loved by many but unknown to most. This former -- and ill-conceived -- city beach, has been naturalized, water flow has been reintroduced, and a series of citizen replanting projects have created an urban forest.
Christine McAllister
- Top Priority: My top priority during the election is to connect with residents at the door, listen and learn about their day-to-day issues and concerns so that, if I am elected on Oct 22nd, I am ready to go to work on Capital Ward's priorities on Day 1.
- Hidden gem in your ward: Markets - the Old Ottawa East Farmers Market on Main Street on Saturdays and the Lansdowne Farmers Market on Sundays.
Shawn Menard
- Top Priority: Bringing Free Public Transit to Ottawa - This exists in 100 municipalities across the world, with free lines in places like Calgary and Winnipeg. Ottawa has some of the highest fares in North America and is losing ridership as a result.
- Hidden gem in your ward: Windsor Park with free tennis, a picturesque trail along the Rideau River and wildlife in the City Centre (finding baby turtles and feeding the ducks with my son)