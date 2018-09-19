Councillor candidates in Beacon Hill-Cyrville
Michael Schurter
(No response from candidate)
Tim Tierney (Incumbent)
- Top Priority: ROADS, ROADS, ROADS - We are in desperate need of road work throughout the city. I am proud to say that the initiative I put forward this year means ALL Ottawa road life cycles will be online for both internal staff and public review (because we pay for them) this upcoming budget. It will show both life cycles and when roads were last completed.
- Gem in your ward:This is a difficult one as we have SO many from a new dog park to new pathways, but Richcraft Sensplex is what people keep talking about! It employs many local residents and provides an opportunity for sports and recreation in a community where it was lacking in the past.