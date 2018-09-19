ementing the basics: working with the city and transportation/road teams to implement efficient timelines for snow removal and pothole repair; making sure that Alta Vista ward no longer remains the ward with the highest number of pothole issues in Ottawa; u

sing smart, efficient, practical and evidence-based traffic calming measures to reduce speeding in our neighbourhoods; ensuring safer roads for cyclists that make sense;

identifying trouble spots and apply proven and cost-effective measures to manage traffic and speeds in those locations; and, im

proving how we identify and determine where to increase the number of crosswalk guards near schools and modify the traffic light systems near seniors residences to allow for slightly longer pedestrian signals for so that seniors can cross streets safely.