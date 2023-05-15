2-year-old found unconscious in Gatineau pool, police say

Gatineau police say a two-year-old child was found unconscious in a residential pool on Mother's Day.

Emergency crews were called to a home on rue A. Primeau at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

The child was out of the pool by the time crews arrived, but remained unconscious despite resuscitation attempts.

The child was transported to hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police say an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.