2-vehicle crash leaves one dead, another injured

Ottawa paramedics say a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 174 has left one person dead and injured another.

"I can now confirm that one adult was pronounced dead at the scene and one adult was taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries," Ottawa paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps told CTV News ottawa in a statement.

Police say the highway is currently closed between Old Montreal Road and Cameron Road. They are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More to come.