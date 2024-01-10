OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 2-vehicle crash leaves man, 85, dead, another injured

    Ottawa Paramedic, Ambulance

    Ottawa paramedics say a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 174 has left an 85-year-old man dead and injured another.

    The 85-year-old man was one of the drivers and the injured person was the other driver involved with the head-on collision.

    The fatal collision happened Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. on the 174 near Peter Harkness Lane, police said in a news release on Thursday.

    "I can now confirm that one adult was pronounced dead at the scene and one adult was taken to hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries," Ottawa paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps told CTV News ottawa in a statement.

    The highway was closed between Old Montreal Road and Cameron Road and police asked people to avoid the area on wednesday.

    The investigation is still ongoing.

    Anyone with information about what happened or with dashcam footage is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222.

     @OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/NCW900h1QU

    This is a developing story. More to come.

