2 Trillium Line stations still off grid; city blames Hydro Ottawa strike
A hydro strike and signalling testing issues are to blame for the most recent delay for the Trillium Line extension.
It will be November at the earliest before the north-south line could be handed over to the city, but staff say there is no guarantee that there won't be more delays.
Michael Morgan, the city's director of rail construction, says, "We have tried to be forthright and forthcoming with all of the risks and things on the project. Absent operating the nine trains on the line in the coming four to six weeks there is always a chance things could get pushed out."
The city's light rail subcommittee received an update on construction for Stage 2 of the rail system in Ottawa Tuesday, including the north-south line from Bayview Station to Riverside South, with a spur to the Ottawa International Airport.
Morgan says, "We are absolutely focused on finishing this year and getting it into service this year. There are things that are outside of our control."
The delays are being caused by signalling system issues and Morgan says stations at Dow's Lake and South Keys still don't have permanent power, partially due to the ongoing Hydro Ottawa strike.
"The strike is affecting two locations," he says. "All the other locations already have permanent power. They have been connected, they have been commissioned, so we are in good shape with the other stations. These two locations, we have some mitigation measures including putting up a temporary generator that we can use to commission the electrical systems.
"But at the end of the day, to put a system into service, we want permanent power to the stations. We will be looking to find that date and that timeline to get those stations properly powered up."
Morgan says the strike is not having an impact on another other parts of Trillium Line.
Chair of the LRT subcommittee, Coun. Steve Desroches says work continues to make sure the line stays on target.
"Staff are still working on other fronts to make sure that this project moves forward and advances. I think that resolution to the labour dispute needs to happen at the negation table and not at the council table. I hope that those negotiations continue and there will be a resolution where it belongs, at the negotiation table," he said.
The committee also heard track work is largely complete from end to end, but some stations also need occupancy permits and approvals for elevators.
Earlier this year, the subcommittee heard that the aim for trial running was the third week of September, but on Tuesday, Morgan told the committee there is no specific date for trail running.
Morgan also says in order to move to trial running, there needs to be nine trains running end to end for testing. Right now, only two trains are testing on the track.
The Trillium Line was originally scheduled to open in August 2022, and was then delayed until September 2023.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | First winery in Renfrew County set to open
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. officials confirm Canada's first case of BA.2.86 COVID variant
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
Do parents want to know if their child changes pronouns at school? One survey finds most do but differ on consent
A recent survey finds most Canadians believe parents must be informed if their child wishes to change their gender identity at school, but opinions differ on whether parents should have a say in that decision.
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
Scrap it or salvage it? Future of 24 Sussex under review, Poilievre says a new house for the PM not a priority
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
Sask. First Nation says it has found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
Over half of Canadians feel anxious when they have to call a stranger: survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows that over half of Canadians feel anxious when making a phone call to a stranger.
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
Canadian anti-crime researcher sentenced to two years in prison in Algeria
A Canadian researcher detained in Algeria since February was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison, according to his lawyer.
Atlantic
-
Do parents want to know if their child changes pronouns at school? One survey finds most do but differ on consent
A recent survey finds most Canadians believe parents must be informed if their child wishes to change their gender identity at school, but opinions differ on whether parents should have a say in that decision.
-
Rainfall warnings and special weather statements issued for Maritimes; Hurricane Franklin update
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements throughout the Maritimes for Wednesday.
-
Cape Breton man charged following reports dog was dragged behind truck
Nova Scotia SPCA say a Cape Breton man has been charged in connection to a dog’s death after reports of a dog tethered to a truck was being driven in Marion Bridge.
Toronto
-
Video shows moment paramedics helped victim of CNE's Polar Express ride incident
New video footage has surfaced showing paramedics rendering aid to a man who was seriously injured following an incident on the Polar Express ride at the Canadian National Exhibition on Monday night.
-
'I am afraid': Police who killed Ont. father seek to hide their names from public in court
A Toronto area police service is fighting to keep the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting Ejaz Choudry from the public record amid an ongoing lawsuit, arguing “dangerous” consequences could befall both them and their families if their identities are released.
-
Canadian 9-year-old undergoes life-saving bowel transplant
A beloved nine-year-old, known as Bella Brave to those on TikTok, underwent a life-saving bowel transplant for a rare disease she has been fiercely battling since birth.
Montreal
-
Black Montreal family complains of racial profiling on Air Canada flight
A Black family from Montreal is claiming racial discrimination after nine members were ejected from a flight to Florida in July.
-
Renewed calls for Silver Alerts in Quebec after West Island senior found dead
There are renewed calls for a 'Silver Alert' system in Quebec to help find missing seniors after an 85-year-old West Island man was found dead Monday.
-
Cyclist in critical condition after collision with car in Sherbrooke, Que.
A 39-year-old cyclist was in critical condition following a collision with a car early Tuesday evening in Sherbrooke, Que. The accident occurred around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, at the intersection of King St. W and Fraser St., according to the Sherbrooke Police Department.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police shocked to discover crate full of dead puppies
Ontario Provincial Police made a grisly discovery Monday when they found a covered animal crate filled with dead puppies in a remote area near Iron Bridge, Ont.
-
Appeal planned of Sault bylaw change aimed at preventing encampments
The Algoma Community Legal Clinic is planning to appeal after Sault Ste. Marie city council amended it parks bylaw to try and ensure city property is never again used for encampments.
-
Police investigate robbery at northern Ontario post office
Timmins police have confirmed a break-in and robbery took place at the South Porcupine post office in the east end of Timmins.
London
-
CTV Kitchener reporter seriously injured while covering crash files $15.7 million lawsuit
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash south of Guelph earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the driver who hit her, an unnamed Guelph police officer, the Guelph Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the province.
-
Neighbours upset as ground broken on controversial Meadowlily development
A day many in London’s conservation community hoped would never come is finally taking shape in southeast London, Ont.
-
Advancing cold front to bring chance of showers, thunderstorms Tuesday night
An approaching cold front will bring showers and possible thunderstorms on Tuesday night, with below average temperatures expected in the Forest City on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
‘Most chaotic we’ve ever seen’: Claims continue to spike after hail storm
Cleanup continues following a devastating hail storm that hit parts of Winnipeg a week ago, and an ongoing strike has left some people confused on how to get their claims fixed.
-
-
Parents should be informed about pronoun changes for children: survey
A majority of Manitobans surveyed say they believe parents should be informed and be allowed to give consent if children wish to change their pronouns.
Kitchener
-
57 Pride flags stolen from Norwich Township home, family says
A family is speaking out after they say they’ve had more than 50 Pride flags stolen from their Norwich Township property.
-
CTV Kitchener reporter seriously injured while covering crash files $15.7 million lawsuit
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash south of Guelph earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the driver who hit her, an unnamed Guelph police officer, the Guelph Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the province.
-
Cross-examination begins in Jeffrey Sloka sexual assault trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault began answering questions from the Crown on Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
Police search for possible human remains at rural property west of Calgary
Calgary police are searching a rural piece of property in Bragg Creek, Alta., as part of a historic missing persons case.
-
'Never taking public transit again': Victim of violent robbery speaks out; pair of teens charged
Cochrane, Alta., teenager Grace Urwin says she's "never taking public transit again" after being violently robbed in Calgary on Saturday.
-
Smith calls for more natural gas power generation amid Alberta grid alert
As temperatures climbed on Monday, so too did demand for electricity across Alberta – so much so that the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) issued a grid alert for about five hours.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. First Nation says it has found 93 potential unmarked child, infant graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation now says it has found 79 suspected child grave sites and 14 potential infant grave sites.
-
University of Regina Pride Centre threatens legal action over Sask. pronoun policy
The University of Regina's Pride Centre (UR Pride) is preparing to take legal action over Saskatchewan's new policy for students' names and chosen pronouns.
-
Sask. sisters warm hearts by handing out reusable shopping bags
Two sisters from Vanscoy, Sask. are hoping to make a difference for the environment one reusable shopping bag at a time and warming hearts in the process.
Edmonton
-
'From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry': Sentencing hearing wraps for 2 convicted in the death of Nature Duperron
A sentencing hearing has wrapped up for two of the four people convicted in the death of Nature Duperron.
-
Smith calls for more natural gas power generation amid Alberta grid alert
As temperatures climbed on Monday, so too did demand for electricity across Alberta – so much so that the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) issued a grid alert for about five hours.
-
Capacity for dogs hits limit at city animal shelter
Edmonton's municipal dog shelter has reached capacity, leading it to announce Tuesday it is temporarily pausing intake of healthy canines because of ongoing increases in animal drop-offs.
Vancouver
-
12 more charges against man accused of aiding suicide
With dozens of countries investigating an Ontario man accused of helping vulnerable people kill themselves, a Langley mom is calling on RCMP to take a closer look at the death of her son.
-
Here's why a national institute reports thousands more COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. than local officials
Did COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. increase or decrease last year? The answer, it turns out, depends on who you ask and how they're counting.
-
Crews on alert as winds stoke wildfire activity in Okanagan, Shuswap
An existing evacuation alert was expanded to cover more neighbourhoods in West Kelowna on Tuesday as winds stoked increased fire activity on the McDougall Creek wildfire.
Regina
-
Regina tent encampment near Carmichael Outreach dismantled
Those living in a tent encampment near Carmichael Outreach in downtown Regina are being forced to leave following safety concerns.
-
Merriman, Duncan moved to new portfolios in major Sask. cabinet shuffle
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a sizable cabinet shuffle Tuesday – with six ministers taking on new responsibilities and two MLAs being brought into cabinet.
-
Regina to host 'Para-Athletic Day' to showcase opportunities in sport
Excel and the Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sport Association will host a Para-Athletic Day on Sept. 9 to showcase all opportunities within Para-Athletics.