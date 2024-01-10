2 thieves found hiding in dumpster after fleeing police: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police says two people have been found hiding in a dumpster after being chased by multiple police units after allegedly stealing property.

OPP spokesperson David Yome told CTV News Wednesday the two suspects were initially chased by police in a car. During the car chase, police "used a spike belt on the vehicle to stop it," but it continued to drive into Napanee.

The two suspects then ditched the car at Dundas Street West and Slash Road and ran on foot, he added.

OPP had posted on X a description of the two men asking people to call 9-1-1 if they are seen and not to approach them.

Police say charges are pending.