2 thieves found hiding in dumpster after fleeing police: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police says two people have been found hiding in a dumpster after being chased by multiple police units after allegedly stealing property.
OPP spokesperson David Yome told CTV News Wednesday the two suspects were initially chased by police in a car. During the car chase, police "used a spike belt on the vehicle to stop it," but it continued to drive into Napanee.
The two suspects then ditched the car at Dundas Street West and Slash Road and ran on foot, he added.
OPP had posted on X a description of the two men asking people to call 9-1-1 if they are seen and not to approach them.
Police say charges are pending.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives call for ethics investigation into PM Trudeau's Jamaica trip
The federal Conservatives are calling on Canada's conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to launch an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent Jamaica trip, despite his office indicating the vacation was given the green light.
Chris Christie drops out of the U.S. Republican presidential race before the Iowa caucuses
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Wednesday that he’s ending his Republican presidential bid just days before Iowa’s leadoff caucuses in a last-ditch effort to deny Donald Trump a glidepath to the nomination.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Air Canada says passenger at Pearson airport opened cabin door, fell onto tarmac
Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries.
Ontario man charged after suspected $6.5M cocaine bust at border
Federal authorities say they’ve brought charges against a Brampton, Ont., man accused of trafficking cocaine across an Ontario border.
opinion Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
Selena Gomez reveals what she really said to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about some alleged drama at Sunday’s Golden Globes. Speculation started when a photo of Gomez and Taylor Swift at the event sparked chatter about what the two close friends may have been discussing.
From wind chills of -55 C to 40 cm of snow, weather warnings in place for much of Canada
Weather warnings are in place Wednesday for nearly every province and territory in Canada as storm systems bring deep, heavy snow and bone-chilling temperatures coast to coast.
1 dead, 1 injured following avalanche at California ski resort as storm moves in, official says
A person was killed and another was injured when an avalanche roared through a section of expert trails at a California ski resort near Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Wind, rain and winter storm warnings remain as powerful storm moves through the Maritimes
A powerful storm system out of Texas brought a mix of snow, rain and strong winds Wednesday, leading to school cancellations and travel disruptions.
-
Halifax Pallet shelters to arrive in late January
The Government of Nova Scotia will set up Pallet village for people experiencing homelessness near the end of the month at the earliest.
-
Halifax youth arrested in relation to dangerous operation of vehicle
Halifax Regional Police arrested a 17-year-old youth following the dangerous operation of a vehicle Tuesday night.
Toronto
-
FORDLOL, COP2SLO and BANKROBR among Ontario licence plates rejected in 2023
More than 5,000 applications for personalized Ontario licence plates were rejected in 2023 due to sexual references, abusive language, and copyright issues.
-
Toronto homeowners to see 10.5 per cent tax bump under Olivia Chow's first proposed budget
The first proposed budget of Mayor Olivia Chow’s tenure includes a 10.5 per cent property tax increase, one of the largest the city has seen in years, as Toronto struggles to make up a persistent deficit.
-
Video shows suspects damaging Jewish family’s vehicle in Vaughan: police
Police have released a video of wanted suspects seen damaging the vehicle of a Jewish family in Vaughan Tuesday, which is now being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated vandalism.
Montreal
-
Quebec rejects proposal to have armed security guards in Montreal Jewish schools, places of worship
The Quebec government is rejecting a proposal from multiple local politicians who called for special permission to allow Jewish schools and houses of worship to hire armed security guards.
-
Quebec ER overcrowding will 'continue to be difficult,' says health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé had mostly bad news in his first update of the year on the province's emergency room network.
-
Montreal snow removal operation to start as another storm approaches
The City of Montreal says it is gearing up for its snow removal operation after more than 15 cm of snow fell overnight.
Northern Ontario
-
Charge dropped in provincial court for Sault driver involved in fatal crash
The provincial charge against the man police say was responsible for the crash that killed a pregnant Sault Ste. Marie woman and her unborn child last September has been dropped.
-
One person has died in collision with train in Muskoka
One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.
-
Driver charged after police pull over badly damaged tractor trailer on Hwy. 17
The driver of a tractor-trailer who hit a rock cut on Highway 17 on Tuesday tried to keep going rather than stopping and reporting the accident.
London
-
'Bad news': Mischief charges being considered after false Ontario kangaroo sighting
The case of a wayward southern Ontario kangaroo continues, with Ontario Provincial Police considering public mischief charges against the person who falsely reported a kangaroo sighting in Lambton County.
-
Ontario mayor says Canada is being 'damaged' by political polarization
In a state of the city address this week in Sarnia, Ont., Mayor Mike Bradley warned "civility in politics” is far worse now than at any point in his 36 years in office.
-
Charges laid after pharmacy robbery in north London
Around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said a man went into a pharmacy in the 1100-block of Adelaide Street north near Huron Street and approached an employee, handing over a note.
Winnipeg
-
'No place being honoured': Manitoba revokes honour to former art gallery director for alleged Nazi ties
Manitoba’s premier is revoking a provincial honour given to a former director of the Winnipeg Art Gallery due to his alleged ties to the Nazi party.
-
Manitoba police watchdog's probe of international student's death transferred out of province
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said Wednesday it has handed its investigation into the police shooting of 19-year-old Afolabi Stephen Opaso over to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).
-
Family suing Manitoba First Nation over fire that left three children dead
Nearly one year after their three children died in a fire on Cross Lake First Nation, the parents of the victims have filed a lawsuit against the nation also known as Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
Kitchener
-
Police question suspect in murder of Six Nations man in Miami
Police in Miami say they’ve identified and questioned a suspect in the homicide of a man from Six Nations of the Grand River.
-
Guelph reporter files complaints against OPP, Coroner’s Office
A local news organization says it’s filed formal complaints after its reporter was detained by OPP at the scene of a fatal crash and had his camera confiscated.
-
Three sites shortlisted for new K-W hospital location
The panel in charge of recommending the location for a new hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo says three sites have been shortlisted and are now being evaluated.
Calgary
-
Serious crash involving semi, snow plow closes part of Highway 2 in Airdrie
Police are on the scene of a collision on Highway 2 in Airdrie, Alta. involving a semi-truck, snow plow and passenger vehicle.
-
Fatal shooting in northwest Calgary was random, police say
Calgary police say two men have been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting in Capitol Hill last September.
-
UFC Hall of Famer Donald Cerrone cowboys up to a new challenge
Most of you know the name Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone from his time in the octagon.
Saskatoon
-
'Incompetence': Saskatoon lawyer says a judge shortage puts trials at risk
A Saskatoon lawyer is warning the public about a persistent shortage of judges in the province’s superior court system that’s putting criminal trials at risk.
-
Battery-powered toy sparks Saskatoon house fire
A small, battery-powered toy sparked a destructive Saskatoon house fire.
-
Sask. city moves to restrict hours of alcohol retailers
A new bylaw in Prince Albert will restrict the hours of operation at liquor retailers in the city.
Edmonton
-
Several people arrested as police sweep 8th encampment in central Edmonton
Three people were led away from a central Edmonton homeless encampment in handcuffs Wednesday, a day after some people living there refused orders to leave.
-
Police investigating fire at downtown highrise: EFRS
A fire at a downtown apartment building last week was deliberately set, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has confirmed.
-
Lawyer Shane Stevenson disbarred after fatal impaired crash
An Edmonton lawyer who killed a teen while driving drunk has quit and been disbarred by the Law Society of Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Record number of patients in B.C. hospitals this week, minister says
B.C.'s health minister says the province hit a significant – but not unexpected – record this week.
-
Victoria police say man caught on video starting massive restaurant fire
Major crime detectives in Victoria have released surveillance images of a man who they say is responsible for causing a blaze that destroyed a restaurant in the city's Burnside neighbourhood last summer.
-
High tides, big waves could cause flooding in Metro Vancouver this week
There could be flooding in coastal areas of Metro Vancouver this week as "significant waves" come crashing onto the shoreline, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Regina
-
Judge hears challenge to Saskatchewan law around pronouns in schools
A Saskatchewan judge has begun hearing a legal challenge over a law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Sask. announces new $2.5M 'teacher innovation fund' amid bargaining stalemate
The Saskatchewan government has launched a new teacher "innovation and support" fund as bargaining negotiations with educators remain stalemated.
-
Regina man stole vehicle while family member helped hospital patient into passenger seat, police say
A 42-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle in front of the Regina General Hospital while a person was helping a family member and patient into the passenger seat, police say.