2 teens facing charges following alleged threats with a replica handgun near Kingston, Ont.: OPP

Two 14-year-olds have been charged after an alleged incident that happened Thursday involving a replica handgun and threats in Amherstview, near Kingston, Ont., according to the Ontario provincial Police (OPP).

Police say they received a call around 6 p.m., reporting two boys had entered two stores on Manitou Crescent, making threats by using what appeared to be a handgun.

As they were leaving the first store, they displayed handgun, threatening one person, police say.

"They then entered a nearby drug store where they held the handgun in an individuals face and pulled the trigger. They then began pointing the weapon at other people and pulling the trigger," the OPP said in a post on X Friday.

"In each case, there was no actual gunshot. The youths then fled from the store."

Police also received reports claiming the two boys had aimed the handgun at a passing car on Sherwood Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

In the social media post, the OPP asked the public for help in identifying the two boys.

That was when the they came forward.

They were charged on Saturday with assault with a weapon, possession of imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, mischief- interfere with use of property, imitation firearm- use while committing offence, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and robbery with intent.

The 14-year-olds are scheduled to appear in youth court at a later date. The two youths' names cannot be released under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"While it appears the handgun was a toy or replica, the OPP is taking this matter very seriously. A replica handgun, used during the commission of an offence, is considered the same as using a real weapon," the OPP added.

Amherstview is adjacent to the city of Kingston and is considered part of the Greater Kingston area.