    • 2 teenagers among 11 accused facing drug charges in Pembroke, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police says two teens are among multiple people who are facing drug related charges following two search warrants in Pembroke, Ont.. (OPP/ handout)
    Ontario Provincial Police says two teens are among multiple people who are facing drug related charges following two search warrants in Pembroke, Ont..

    Officers executed search warrants at two different residences on Jan. 25 on William Street. Police say officers found suspected fentanyl and cocaine, cash, cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

    As a result, 11 suspects were arrested at the scene.

    Jesse Lagace. 26, Michelle Lance, 20, Derick Timothy Scott Sullivan, 38, Christopher Winter, 22, Roseanne Mary Gutoskie, 55, Zachary Cochrane, 21, Major Charles, 43, Aidan Patrick Scott, 30 and the two youths -- 17-year-old and 16-year-old -- are each charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000.

    The two accused youths were released and are scheduled to appear at the youth division of the Ontario Court of Justice at the City of Pembroke on March 14.

    Meanwhile, Cochrane is facing additional charges, including three counts of breach of probation. Cochrane is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

    Gutoskie has also been charged with one count of breach of probation and is scheduled to appear in court on March 11.

    Scott is also facing additional charges, including two counts of breach of probation. The accused remains in custody until their next appearance in court on Friday.

    Charles remains in custody until their next appearance in court on Wednesday.

    The remaining accused persons were released and are scheduled to appear on March 11.

