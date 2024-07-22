OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 2 suffer life-threatening injuries after collision on Hwy. 401

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. A 56-year-old has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after live ammunition exploded in a fire in Haldimand County, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
    Share

    Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash west of Kingston, Ont. on Sunday evening.

    Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened on westbound Highway 401 in Loyalist Township at approximately 9:30 p.m.

    The crash sent "multiple" people to hospital, OPP say in a post to social media.

    Highway 401 remains closed at County Road 4 with detours posted in the area.

    The matter remains under investigation by police.

