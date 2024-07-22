2 suffer life-threatening injuries after collision on Hwy. 401

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash west of Kingston, Ont. on Sunday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened on westbound Highway 401 in Loyalist Township at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The crash sent "multiple" people to hospital, OPP say in a post to social media.

Highway 401 remains closed at County Road 4 with detours posted in the area.

The matter remains under investigation by police.