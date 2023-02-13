2 people rescued from debris after east Ottawa explosion

Emergency crews have rescued two people from the rubble after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site.

A gas leak caused the blast at a new development on Tenth Line Road near Harvest Valley Avenue in Orléans, emergency officials said. Along with the two rescued from the rubble, four other people were hospitalized, paramedics said. Two of them are children.

The explosion at 6:18 a.m. took out several homes under construction at a Minto development. It blew out windows at nearby homes and scattered bits of insulation into nearby streets and yards. Residents several kilometres away heard the blast.

This was given to me by Tyler he lives in the area #Ottawa @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/NKuLAWnvJ6 — Sandeep Saini (@journeyvialens) February 13, 2023

Paramedics said they treated 11 people as a result of the explosion, all with non-life-threatening injuries. Firefighters rescued two people from the wreckage, both of whom were in serious but stable condition. They were taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre.

Two children were taken to CHEO and two other people were taken to local hospitals, paramedics said. Five other people were assessed and released at the scene.

“This is an incredibly distressing event for people in the east end. It was felt widely, especially for those in close proximity to where the blast occurred,” Coun. Catherine Kitts, who represents the area, told reporters.

Emergency crews have evacuated residents in about a 300-metre radius as a precaution.

Ottawa Fire Services deputy chief Dave Matschke said the four homes affected were at 305, 307, 309 and 311 Blossom Pass Terrace.

He said family and friends looking for loved ones can meet at the construction trailer at Tenth Line Road and Little Lake Lane, south of the blast site, or at the Minto Office at Sweet Valley Drive and Tenth Line Road.

The Salvation Army and Canadian Red Cross have been called in to help those affected, Kitts said.

@OttFire Firefighters used chainsaws to cut through a large amount of debris & have rescued one person from the wreckage. Individual was stable & talking. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/ch1hm144nB — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) February 13, 2023

Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Tenth Line Road after residents reported a loud bang just after 6:15 a.m. Monday.

"We are aware of the incident in the area of Tenth Line & Harvest Valley Ave in the east end of the city and have dispatched a number of resources to assist," Ottawa police said in tweet Monday morning.

CCTV Footage of Orleans Avalon Explosion#ottnews pic.twitter.com/EkjCLRPmwU — Dominique Ouellette 🇨🇦 (@DomOuellette) February 13, 2023

“The blast was so intense. People from all over the east end felt it,” Kitts said.

Some residents told CTV News they thought it was an earthquake. Another said the roof of their garage collapsed due to the force of the blast.

Tenth Line is closed at Sweetvalley Drive and Harvest Valley Avenue.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office and Ottawa police are investigating the crash.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...