2 people killed in collision involving a motorcycle in Kingston, Ont.

Two people are dead following a motor vehicle collision in Kingston, Ont.

The Kingston Police Service says officers responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Bath Road west of Tanner Drive, at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday.

"Upon investigation it was determined a motor vehicle travelling westbound and a motorcycle travelling eastbound were involved in the collision," Kingston police said.

Police say the 32-year-old driver and a 22-year-old passenger on the motorcycle died from their injuries.

A cyclist who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision was treated for minor injuries, according to police.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Cerutti at 613-549-4660, ext. 6404 or via email jcerutti@kingstonpolice.ca.