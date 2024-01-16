OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 2 people hurt in crash on Ottawa's Baseline Road

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.
    Ottawa paramedics say two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Baseline Road in Ottawa's west end.

    The crash happened at 9 a.m. Tuesday, paramedics told CTV News Ottawa.

    Paramedics treated one woman at the scene, while the other was taken to hospital for treatment.

    The westbound lane on Baseline Road was temporarily closed between Navaho and Woodroffe Avenue.

